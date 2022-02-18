West Indies tour of India 2022: 3 tactical changes West Indies could consider for the remaining T20Is

After a disappointing ODI series, the West Indies put up a decent performance in the first T20I against India at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, February 16. However, a strong Indian team beat the visitors by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, the visitors scored 157-7, thanks to Nicholas Pooran's fifty. However, the hosts romped home with seven deliveries and six wickets to spare. India have now won nine of their last ten T20Is against the West Indies.

The men from the Caribbean will have to get to their very best to win the remaining two T20Is to take the series. On that note, here's a look at three tactical changes the Windies could consider for the remaining games:

#1 Hayden Walsh Jr. for Fabian Allen

Hayden Walsh Jr. is a handy leg-spinner.

Indian leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal tasted success in the first T20I against the West Indies. In eight overs, they conceded just 51 runs and picked up three wickets as they wrecked the Windies' middle order.

In response, Fabian Allen looked a bit off-colour with the ball, conceding 23 runs in the 11 deliveries he bowled. He did pick up the wicket of erstwhile captain Virat Kohli, though.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh West Indies post the total of 157 for lose of 7 Wickets in 20 Overs against India in the First T20I match. Nicholas Pooran is the Star for West Indies in this Innings, he scored 61 runs. Ravi Bishnoi & Harshal Patel picked 2 Wickets each for India. #INDvWI West Indies post the total of 157 for lose of 7 Wickets in 20 Overs against India in the First T20I match. Nicholas Pooran is the Star for West Indies in this Innings, he scored 61 runs. Ravi Bishnoi & Harshal Patel picked 2 Wickets each for India. #INDvWI

The visitors could consider including Hayden Walsh Jr. in the playing XI for the remaining T20Is. He has tasted success in the shortest format, and has 20 T20I wickets at an average of 24.5.

Indian batters failed to get going against Roston Chase in the first T20I, so the inclusion of Walsh in the playing XI could provide the captain an option in the wrist-spin department. Wrist-spinners have been successful in T20Is, so the inclusion of Walsh could be a masterstroke for the West Indies as they seek to win the series.

#2 Jason Holder in for Odean Smith

Jason Holder (right) is an exceptional all-rounder.

Jason Holder missed the first T20I against India due to an injury. If fully fit, Holder is a huge asset to the team.

He was the pick of the Windies bowlers in the recently concluded T20I series against England. He picked up 15 wickets in 18.3 overs at an exceptional average of 9.6, including a hat-trick in the fifth game. He has picked up 38 T20I wickets to date at an average of 24.48.

Holder is also an effective batter lower down the order, and has an exceptional strike rate of 123.58 in 23 T20I innings. Holder's presence in the playing XI would ensure the Windies have a more balanced playing XI.

Odean Smith, who had an ordinary outing in the first T20I, could make way for Holder. Smith scored 4 off 4 before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel. With the ball, he conceded 31 runs off two overs, and looked completely off-colour.

Though Smith is an exciting prospect for Windies cricket, he could be left out of the playing XI if Holder is fit.

#3 West Indies captain Kieran Pollard to bat higher up the order

Kieron Pollard needs to bat higher up the order.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard batted at number 7 in the first T20I, and was unbeaten on 24 off 19 deliveries. However, the visitors need him to bat for longer in T20Is. The longer Pollard stays at the crease, the chances of Windies scoring more runs increases.

The Windies captain needs to bat in the top five in T20Is. In his career in the shortest format thus far, he has batted at number 5 on 27 occasions, scoring two half-centuries, and has a strike rate of 144.42.

Pollard can initially play the role of an accumulator and then provide the finishing touches to the innings.

Edited by Bhargav

