3 talking points from Day 2 of the 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test ft. Mohammed Siraj's dazzling spell

A gripping Day 2 of the fifth Test between India and England unfolded under cloudy skies in London. The game swung back and forth over the course of the three sessions, ending up roughly in the balance.

Ahead of the third day, India lead by 52 runs with eight wickets in hand. England seemed well set to take a massive lead, but the visitors pulled things back to restrict them to 247 despite Harry Brook's half-century. An enthralling conclusion to the final Test beckons.

On that note, here are three talking points from Day 2 of the fifth India vs England Test.

#3 Ben Duckett put on a masterful display of batsmanship

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

With the ball moving around in overcast conditions, Ben Duckett made the most of his aggression by trying to hit the leather off it. His battle against Akash Deep was one of the most interesting talking points from Day 2 of the fifth Test.

Duckett danced down the track whenever he wanted to and tried to access the off-side field. He was severe on any width and even tried the odd cheeky shot behind the stumps. Although one of those eventually brought about his downfall, the southpaw had done his job by the time he was dismissed.

Duckett is one of the world's best Test openers right now, irrespective of the unconventional approach he chooses to employ.

#2 Mohammed Siraj turned the game around with the older ball

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

Mohammed Siraj was among those who felt the wrath of Duckett's onslaught in the first 10 overs, but the speedster came back well. Known to raise his level during Jasprit Bumrah's absence, he delivered a splendid spell with the older ball to bring India back into the contest.

Siraj got the ball to move inward off the seam in both directions, trapping Joe Root, Ollie Pope and Jacob Bethell in front of the stumps. His decision to go to a yorker against Bethell was noteworthy, and the three-wicket burst gave his team a foothold in a contest England were running away with.

Siraj also claimed the all-important last wicket of Brook, just when the English batter was threatening to stretch the lead into uncomfortable territory. The fast bowler finished with four invaluable wickets.

#1 The India vs England series hasn't lost any spice over the 5 Tests

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

Day 2 saw plenty of controversy unfold. Deep and Duckett were engrossed in an exciting battle, with the Bengal pacer eventually putting an arm around the opener after dismissing him.

Prasidh Krishna had a few words to say to Joe Root, who reacted angrily. Although both camps have come out and said that nothing out of the ordinary was said, it certainly made for interesting viewing.

Towards the end of the day's play, Sai Sudharsan took exception to something Duckett said after he was trapped in front, walking up to the Englishman before making his way off the field.

The verbal exchanges - and uncharacteristic reactions from players of both sides - marked a tense day of Test cricket.

