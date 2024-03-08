3 talking points from Day 2 of the 5th IND vs ENG Test ft. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's twin tons

Team India extended their dominance in the fifth and final Test against England as they secured a massive 255-run lead by Stumps on Day 2 in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8.

Entering the day at 135/1, the hosts quickly wiped off the deficit in the first session. Two batters scored centuries and two others notched up half-centuries as India reached 473/8 at the close of play to put themselves in a commanding position despite a flurry of wickets in the first half of the third session.

On that note, here are three major talking points from Day 2 of the fifth Test between India and England.

#3 Devdutt Padikkal's technique raised questions despite his maiden Test fifty

Padikkal bats: India v England - 5th Test Match: Day Two

Batting at No. 4, Devdutt Padikkal came out to bat at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket. He saw Shubman Gill walk back soon after and needed to steady the ship in Sarfaraz Khan's company.

While Padikkal did that well, making his maiden Test half-century and stitching together a 97-run partnership with Sarfaraz, his technical weaknesses were a bit too apparent. Had the track not been as docile as it was, the southpaw could have struggled.

Padikkal barely moved his feet against the fast bowlers, even James Anderson. To the spinners, he camped on the back foot and was more than happy to play from the crease. The left-handed batter was eventually dismissed by one that spun away from him, displaying the shortcomings of his approach.

Padikkal has improved considerably over the last few years and will continue to get better, but his current technique might cause him some problems in less helpful conditions.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan stamped his authority on Mark Wood

Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed the first ball after Tea

Ahead of his call-up to the Indian Test team, Sarfaraz Khan was heavily scrutinized for his ability to play pace. Reports even suggested that the selectors didn't have faith in his game against the quicker bowlers.

Sarfaraz has already made a massive impression in the five innings he has played in the format. On Day 2 in Dharamsala, he launched a stunning assault on Mark Wood that showed his obvious class and spunk.

Sarfaraz smacked one down the ground to make his intentions clear before dispatching anything short. He upper-cut one over the slips and marmalized a pull deep into the square leg stands. The 26-year-old also flicked one off his pads with glee.

Sarfaraz still needs to be tested against swing and seam, but it seems like he's here to stay.

#1 Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill batted England into submission in the first session

Rohit Sharma smacked a century before being castled

By Lunch on Day 2, India had already batted England into submission. Capitalizing on the best phase for batting, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added plenty to the overnight total, ensuring that the hosts went into the break at a comfortable 264/1.

Rohit and Gill both reached their respective tons in quick succession. Right from the start of the play, they made their intentions clear. While the former took on Shoaib Bashir in the third over of the day, the latter danced down to Jimmy Anderson and lofted one down the ground to get himself going.

It was a masterful display of batting from a pair that has become quite reliable across formats. The 171-run partnership was eventually broken by a magical delivery from Ben Stokes, but India had already done enough by then, thanks to their key men.

