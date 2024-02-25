3 talking points from Day 3 of the 4th IND vs ENG Test ft. R Ashwin's probing spell

Team India fought back with aplomb on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England as they reached a decent position by Stumps at the JSCA International Stadium on Sunday, February 25.

The hosts needed to cut England's lead down, and they managed to bring themselves within 50 runs of the score. They also had to bowl well after that, and the spinners led the charge as Ben Stokes and Co. were skittled for 145. At Stumps, India had all 10 wickets in hand and 152 runs to get, setting up an exciting fourth day.

On that note, here are three talking points from Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England.

#3 India managed to get through to Stumps unscathed

Yashasvi Jaiswal will hold the key during the India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

With the pitch deteriorating rapidly in the second and third sessions, the eight overs India needed to face before the close of play were seriously challenging.

In a welcome sign for the hosts, they managed to get through to Stumps unscathed, with a little assistance from the light roller during the mid-innings break. Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 24, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was on 16.

Tom Hartley's inaccuracy was capitalized upon, and things will be challenging for India once Shoaib Bashir invariably settles into a spell on Day 4. However, the surface has played decently in the first session, and Rohit and Co. might be narrowly ahead of the game.

#2 Dhruv Jurel led the hosts' fight

Dhruv Jurel is congratulated after he is bowled: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Three

India were at 219/7 by Stumps on Day 2, and they had plenty of work ahead of them on the third day. Led by Dhruv Jurel, who was ably supported by Kuldeep Yadav, they did enough to ensure that England didn't secure a match-winning first-innings lead.

Jurel and Kuldeep were watchful in defense to start off the day. Digging in for the long haul, they survived a passage of play where the ball didn't do much and then got a few boundaries away to inch closer to the England total.

Jurel attacked smartly once Kuldeep was dismissed and managed to get close to his hundred with some smart hits off Bashir. It wasn't to be, but his knock and partnership with Kuldeep were a delight to watch.

#1 R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav probed away to bring India back into the game

Kuldeep Yadav looks on: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One

India were always going to ask their spinners to do the job in the second innings. Rohit immediately turned to R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with the new ball, seeking quick wickets.

While Jadeja didn't get his lines right for the first half of his spell, Ashwin was far more threatening. The veteran off-spinner didn't turn the ball as much as his spin partners, but he kept things tight and used his slider to great effect.

Ashwin's three-fer broke the game open before Kuldeep Yadav took over in the middle phase. The wrist-spinner was unerringly accurate and was a menace through the air, messing with the England batters' footwork throughout.

Ashwin eventually returned to prise out the last two wickets and grab a five-fer. Kuldeep had to settle for four, but that doesn't take anything away from what was a magical spell.

