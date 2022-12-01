3 talking points for India from their recent ODI series against New Zealand 

Following the T20I series between New Zealand and India, the two teams recently contested a three-match ODI series. Rain played spoilsport as the Black Caps clinched the series 1-0.

After a handsome seven-wicket victory by New Zealand in the opening one-day international, the two teams saw their second game in Hamilton abandoned due to continuous rain.

Unfortunately, for the hosts, they had to settle for a tie in the third ODI in Christchurch as well despite being well ahead in the encounter.

The Kiwis, who were chasing 220, were in a commanding position at 104/1 after 18 overs when rain made it impossible for play to continue. They were 50 runs better than the DLS cutoff. However, it didn't matter since New Zealand needed to finish 20 overs for the result to be possible.

Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, a young Indian team had their task cut out against a full-fledged Kiwi unit that played exceedingly well in their own backyard.

The Men in Blue were largely let down by their bowling unit, which picked up only four wickets across two innings. However, it should be noted that the unit was inexperienced, with two bowlers making their ODI debuts in the series.

With the series drawing to a close on Wednesday (November 30), let's take a look at the three major takeaways for Team India.

#3 India unleashes Umran Malik

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI.

A riveting prospect for Indian cricket, Umran Malik was handed his 50-over debut in the opening ODI in Auckland. Known for his express pace, the Jammu & Kashmir lad took his opportunity and showcased why he has been touted as the next big thing for the Men in Blue.

In a series where no other Indian bowler fared well, Malik caused trouble for the Kiwi batters with his extra bounce and pace. Picking up three scalps in two innings, the right-armer was the most successful Indian bowler and even had a bowling strike rate of 30 - the best by any bowler in the series.

A special talent is certainly up for the taking for India and it is now the responsibility of the team management to nurture and get the best out of the tearaway speedster.

#2 A tight rope ahead for Rishabh Pant in white-ball cricket

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

Despite being naturally aggressive, it would be safe to say that Rishabh Pant hasn't lived up to expectations in limited-overs cricket for India. Barring his incredible match-winning knock of 125* runs against England earlier this year, there hasn't been much to boast about for Pant in white-ball cricket.

Following a dismal T20I series against the Kiwis, Pant had a golden opportunity to bat long and score big in the ODI leg. However, that wasn't to be as the southpaw squandered his chances, mustering just 25 runs across two innings.

Apart from his appalling scores, Pant looked out of sorts in the middle, displaying a lack of foot movement, which was evident in his dismissals in the first and third ODI.

With growing criticism over his selection, especially in ODIs, Pant desperately needs some morale-boosting runs under his belt in the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

#1 Washington Sundar raises his stocks in the Indian team

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Perhaps the biggest positive from the ODI series for India was Washington Sundar's splendid contribution with the willow.

With only a modicum of genuine all-rounders available, especially in white-ball cricket, there is a huge need for multi-faceted players in the Indian team. The southpaw pounced on the opportunities given to him in the series.

The off-spinner, who has already proven himself to be a match-winner in Test cricket, showcased that he also has the power game to reap rewards in ODIs.

In the opening game in Auckland, Sundar displayed a great hitting ability, keeping the momentum for Team India with big shots. He remained not out on 37 off 16 balls with three fours and as many sixes with a strike rate of 231.25 helping Men in Blue go past 300.

In the next instance when he batted, the Chennai-born arrived at the crease when India were struggling at 121 for 5. The Kiwi pacers were on top of their game that morning. However, Sundar remained imperturbed and showed his class by seeking singles and doubles and hitting boundaries off good deliveries.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Sundar showed patience. He completed his maiden ODI half-century with a six before being dismissed for a well-made 51 off 64 balls.

