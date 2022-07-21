3 teams with most 300+ scores in ODIs 

Gone are the days when a team scoring 300+ runs in the first innings had the brighter prospect of winning that encounter.

A total of over 300 runs in ODIs was a magnificent sight for fans 20 years ago. Even when the one-day internationals had 60 overs per side, a score between 270 and 280 was regarded as a winning total.

However, with the advent of smaller grounds, bigger bats, and the sport becoming a game of batters, teams going past six runs in an over became a familiar sight. Moreover, even a score of 400 was made to look easy by freakish talents like Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, and AB de Villiers.

A total of 300 or more is no longer considered a secure first innings total. In ODIs, chases of more than 300 have become frequent. To the dismay of bowlers from around the world, batters have discovered innovative ways to get runs while making batting appear quite simple.

England were the first team to score a 300+ score in a one-day game. It was against India at Lord's when the home team scored 334/4 in the first game of the 1975 Prudential World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at the three most successful teams scoring 300+ run scores in ODI matches.

#3 South Africa - 87 times

Considering South Africa started to feature in international cricket frequently only after 1992, for them to be on this list is admirable.

The Protea unit has gone past the 300-run mark 87 times. They were tied with Pakistan at 86 for some time. However, South Africa's latest match against England in Durham saw them score 333/5, courtesy of a fabulous century by Rassie van der Dussen (134).

They recorded their first such score in 1994 when they batted first and struck 314 runs against the Kiwis at Centurion. In the 20th century, they had just nine totals higher than 300.

However, the likes of Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, de Villiers, and succeeding players like David Miller and Quinton De Kock ensured that South Africa consistently scored above 300.

The Rainbow Nation also holds the record of chasing the highest-ever total of 438 in ODIs.

#2 Australia - 113 times

Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup: Final

Record-holders of five World Cup titles, the Australian cricket team has the second-most score of 300 or more, with 113 such totals. Their first such feat came way back during the 1975 Prudential World Cup against Sri Lanka at the Oval.

Since then, the golden generations of Australia between the 1990s and the 2000s have seen them breach the mark many more times. Legendary players including Steve Waugh, Michael Bevan, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Shane Watson, and Steve Smith have scored tons of runs in the format, increasing the frequency of scaling 300 many folds.

Out of the 113 times when they have scored 300+ runs, Australia have faced a loss only 17 times, with the latest occasion being during a high-scoring thriller against Pakistan.

The Kangaroos scored a mammoth 348 in the first innings of the second ODI on March 31 this year. However, centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam saw Pakistan win the encounter by six wickets.

#1 India - 120 times

India have been a force to be reckoned with in the last few years.

With sub-continental pitches favoring batting more so than seam and swing, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see India at number one on this list. Playing as many as 1,005 ODIs (most by any country), India is easily one of the best-performing nations to have ever played the game.

The Men in Blue are the most successful side in clobbering 300-run plus totals in ODIs. They have gone past the mark on 120 different occasions.

The first time India breached 300 was against their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in Sharjah in 1996. They went on to win 91 of their 120 scores above 300, losing 26 and tieing three games as well.

India also have five 400+ run totals, with their highest being 418 vs. West Indies in 2011. Interestingly, the last time India went past the 300 mark was in March last year, when they scored 300+ runs in all the three games they hosted against England.

