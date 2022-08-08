3 teams apart from India and DC which Rishabh Pant has played for

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is currently one of the upcoming global stars in world cricket. Since impressing in the U19 World Cup to be the first-choice wicket-keeper across all formats, Pant has come a long way in a very short time.

The southpaw has already impressed everyone with his breathtaking batting. His series defining knocks in the last Border-Gavaskar made everyone sit down and take notice of his incredible talent. Pant scored an outstanding 87 in the fourth innings to breach Australia's fortress at the Gabba after 32 years.

While he is still a star in the making, the Delhi-born cricketer is very famous among youths for his antics both on and off the field. With his growing brand value, every team wants to have Rishabh Pant on their side. However, Pant currently only plays for two teams, i.e. India and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The youngster represents India in international cricket, while he plies trade for the Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On that note, let’s take a look at three more relatively unknown teams for which Pant has played.

#1 Delhi Ranji Trophy team

Rishabh Pant started his first-class career playing for the Delhi Ranji Trophy team. He made his debut against Bengal at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi in 2015.

Pant batted at No.3 in the first innings and scored 28 off 46 balls, including four boundaries and a six. He was promoted to open the innings in the second essay as Delhi were chasing a steep target. The southpaw hammered a 71-ball 57, including two boundaries and three sixes. The game eventually ended in a draw.

Gautam Gambhir was the captain of that Delhi side, which also boasted Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana, and Navdeep Saini, among others.

#2 India U19

Rishabh Pant came into the lime-light after his batting heroics for India U19 in the 2016 World Cup in Bangladesh.

A swashbuckling left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, he lit up the tournament with a glitzy 24-ball 75, the fastest half-century of the tournament, against Nepal and followed it up with a century against Namibia.

He smashed 267 runs in six games at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of over 100. Pant was India's second-highest run-scorer after Sarfaraz Khan. The Indian colts finished as runner-up after losing to West Indies in the final.

#3 North Zone

Rishabh Pant, who represented Delhi on the domestic circuit, also played for the North Zone. The North Zone side participates in the Duleep Trophy along with the East Zone, South Zone, West Zone, and Central Zone.

After his superlative performance for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, Pant was picked to represent the North Zone in the Duleep Trophy. Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Services, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir come under the North Zone.

Pant has also represented the Delhi U19, Indian Board President XI, and India Red among others.

