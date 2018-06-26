3 teams that can challenge England in the World Cup

These teams can end England's dominance.

Nick Kwant CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 20:31 IST 3.39K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CRICKET-ENG-AUS-ODI

England are currently producing their best ODI cricket since colors replaced whites in the 1980s. A lot of their success can be put down to their explosive, fearless approach to batting which no opposing side has managed to control for more than a small window of time. In fact, when batting first in ODI cricket since January last year, England have scored 310 or more 12 out of 16 innings (75% of the time). Therefore, currently, they are favorites going into next year’s Cricket World Cup, and deservedly so.

However, I believe there are 3 teams that, provided they produce their best cricket, have a realistic chance of lifting the sport’s most prestigious trophy next year.

Australia

Likely line up:

1 - Warner

2 - Head

3 - Smith

4 - S Marsh

5 - Finch

6 - Carey/Short

7 - Paine

8 - Starc

9 - Hazelwood

10 - Cummins

11 - Lyon

It’s hard to look too much into the shortcomings of this Australian side in this past ODI series in England. Without their 2 best batsmen and 3 best bowlers it was always going to be an uphill battle. However, provided they are at full strength, they will be a real contender at the World Cup.

The experience of Warner and Smith at the top should provide them with a solid platform in most innings. The real question will be how they finish the last 10 overs without quite as much power as some other sides. Aaron Finch will be a key man in this area as he continues to adjust to his new finishing role in the side. The bowling attack (if fit) is a potent one, and one capable of demolishing a side in a hurry. However, whilst they are an attacking bowling group they are prone to conceding runs at a brisk clip.

5 key players: Warner, Smith, Finch, Starc, Cummins

Australia will need plenty of this from David Warner