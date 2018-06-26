3 teams that can challenge England in the World Cup
These teams can end England's dominance.
England are currently producing their best ODI cricket since colors replaced whites in the 1980s. A lot of their success can be put down to their explosive, fearless approach to batting which no opposing side has managed to control for more than a small window of time. In fact, when batting first in ODI cricket since January last year, England have scored 310 or more 12 out of 16 innings (75% of the time). Therefore, currently, they are favorites going into next year’s Cricket World Cup, and deservedly so.
However, I believe there are 3 teams that, provided they produce their best cricket, have a realistic chance of lifting the sport’s most prestigious trophy next year.
Australia
Likely line up:
1 - Warner
2 - Head
3 - Smith
4 - S Marsh
5 - Finch
6 - Carey/Short
7 - Paine
8 - Starc
9 - Hazelwood
10 - Cummins
11 - Lyon
It’s hard to look too much into the shortcomings of this Australian side in this past ODI series in England. Without their 2 best batsmen and 3 best bowlers it was always going to be an uphill battle. However, provided they are at full strength, they will be a real contender at the World Cup.
The experience of Warner and Smith at the top should provide them with a solid platform in most innings. The real question will be how they finish the last 10 overs without quite as much power as some other sides. Aaron Finch will be a key man in this area as he continues to adjust to his new finishing role in the side. The bowling attack (if fit) is a potent one, and one capable of demolishing a side in a hurry. However, whilst they are an attacking bowling group they are prone to conceding runs at a brisk clip.
5 key players: Warner, Smith, Finch, Starc, Cummins