ICC World Cup 2019: 3 teams that can defeat hosts England

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
165   //    13 Dec 2018, 21:04 IST

India is the strongest contender to defeat England
India is the strongest contender to defeat England

The World Cup is now less than 6 months away, and all the teams have started practicing hard ahead of the much-awaited cricket extravaganza.

Now there's no doubt that England will start the tournament as one of the favorites, because not only are they the hosts of the tournament, but they are also the No. 1 ODI team in the world currently.

They boast of some of the best ODI players of the modern era in Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, to name just a few. And with the players having the advantage of home conditions, many are expecting them to lead England to their first ever cricket World Cup triumph.

However, this time the format of the World Cup has been altered and all teams will collide with each other at least once in the tournament next year. And with England set to battle the other top 9 teams of the cricket world, there are high chances that they might to lose to these 3 opponents:

#1 South Africa

South Africa recently dominated Australia in their One-day series
South Africa recently dominated Australia in their One-day series

South Africa started the year on a losing note against India, but have improved since then and have won multiple series in 2018. Despite the retirement of their talismanic batisman AB de Villiers, the team has performed well under Faf du Plessis.

The Proteas have big names like Dale Steyn, Du Plessis himself, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and David Miller in their ranks along with the young guns in Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and others.

Their pace battery could trouble the English batsman in their own home conditions. And the South African batsmen have a lot of experience of playing in those conditions too, which could help their team win their match against England.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
