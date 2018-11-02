×
3 Test match legends who failed in the shorter versions of the game

Vishal Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
441   //    02 Nov 2018, 22:25 IST

Cricket is one such game, where different formats not only have different rules and restrictions but also requires different approaches, mindsets and skills. Some legendary players have tasted success in all the formats of the game through their skills, dedication and hard-work. However, some have been successful in one format but failed to replicate their success in the other formats.

Test cricket is a test of a player's skills, technique, dedication, stamina and fortitude. The notion that a successful Test player ought to perform in the shorter version of the game, as he has proved his prowess at the highest level, is partially correct. Here are three Test legends who have failed to conquer the world of One-Day cricket, though they possessed potential and skills.

#3 Neil Mckenzie

Australia v South Africa

Neil Mckenzie came into the South African team in the year 2000 as an opening batsman. He had an awful Test debut against Sri Lanka, as he ended up with scores of 11 and 25, in the first and second innings, respectively.

However, Mckenzie came back strongly and scored his first Test century in the same season. Mckenzie amassed over 3500 runs in the 58 Test matches he played for South Africa. Surprisingly, Mckenzie could not cement his place in the South- African One-Day team because of his low strike rate at the top of the order. He represented South Africa in 64 One-Day Internationals, scoring 1688 runs at a strike -rate of 69.

Vishal Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
A software engineer, a passionate follower of cricket.
