3 things Afghanistan must do right to beat India in the 1st T20I

Although far from ideal, the constraints of the cricketing calendar mean that Team India are set to play their final T20I series well before the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will face Afghanistan in a three-match series on home soil, which is expected to at least resolve a few of the many unknowns.

From Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's involvement to the first-spinner conundrum, Team India have a lot to figure out while battling a fierce and competitive Afghanistan setup.

Even though the visitors are without Rashid Khan, they cannot be dismissed, especially in the shortest format. They recently proved their prowess in the subcontinent with a landmark 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, where they secured qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The experience that some of the players have bagged in India throughout their respective stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL) also plays a factor and shortens the gap between the two sides. Although Team India will start as firm favorites, the Afghanistan side can stir up things and potentially even induce an upset if they play their cards right.

On that note, let us take a look at three things Afghanistan must do right to beat India in the first T20I.

#1 Spinners should capitalize on the big boundaries

Although not boasting a surface that offers a lot of turn, spinners have a say at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali because of the big boundaries. Spin has always been one of Afghanistan's biggest strengths, and it is a testament to their growth that even without Rashid Khan, they can put out a formidable spin bowling unit.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Noor Ahmed, and Qais Ahmed offer variety and threat across all phases of the innings. Mujeeb, recently punished by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) over issues surrounding the central contract, will be pivotal with the new ball.

Noor Ahmed and Qais Ahmed, on the other hand, can control the middle overs, and the wrist spinners' match-up against India's left-handed batters like Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh will be quite fascinating to witness.

With Team India not set to bow down in terms of their approach, the spinners have a good chance of getting the batters to hole out to the deep. Even though the big ground area does provide more gaps to exploit, even the batters are prone to getting a shot wrong with the all-out approach.

#2 Take on the inexperienced Indian pace attack

The upcoming series will prove to be a serious audition for the Indian pacers in particular. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are arguably the only two locked options for Team India in their potential 2024 T20 World Cup. With the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj having a slight headstart, it comes across as a crucial series for Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan.

The pacers suffered greatly in the home series against Australia with flat surfaces and excess dew. Their fortunes did not change much in the away series against South Africa as well.

With the fast bowlers not in the best of form and looking to capitalize on the last opportunity, the Afghanistan batters can take advantage of the same. The visitors have an explosive opening combination of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazmatullah Zazai, who can take on the Indian pacers early on to assert their dominance and set up a platform.

#3 Contain the Indian finishers in the death overs

One of the major positives in recent times for India's T20I side has been the finishing. Rinku Singh has fitted into the side like a hand in a glove and has made quite an impression in a short time.

The lower-middle order which also includes explosive batters like Jitesh Sharma and Axar Patel, can inflict some serious damage from the latter phase of the middle overs onwards.

As a result, it becomes crucial for the Afghanistan bowlers to try and contain those batters in the final phase of the innings. Pacers Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and potentially even Azmatullah Omarzai will have to be dead accurate with their areas, or else they will be punished by the in-form hitters since there is no margin for error.

Who will take the series lead following the first T20I between India and Afghanistan? Let us know what you think.

