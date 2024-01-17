3 things Afghanistan needs to do to win 3rd T20I vs India

Afghanistan has been handed a reality check so far by a formidable Indian side in the three-match T20I series, leaving them in a 2-0 hole with a game remaining. Despite the series win being out of scope, the Afghans will go all out to win the final encounter in Bengaluru on January 17.

The Afghans have been on an upward swing, winning three of their previous four bilateral T20I series and punching above their weight in the ODI World Cup last year. Yet, Team India continues to be their kryptonite, winning all six T20I matches between the sides.

While the batting has lacked aggression at different times in both T20Is of the series, the bowling has been the major letdown for the Ibrahim Zadran-led outfit. India have completed their run-chases of 159 and 173, hardly breaking a sweat in 17.3 and 15.4 overs, respectively.

With the T20 World Cup starting in six months, a win in the final outing will go a long way in the Afghanistan players restoring their confidence.

On that note, here are three things Afghanistan needs to do to win the 3rd T20I against India.

#1 Qais Ahmad and Hazratullah Zazai must feature in the playing XI

Qais Ahmad might surprise the Indian batters with his tricks.

Afghanistan should consider personnel changes for the series finale to break their T20I jinx against India.

The first of the two includes playing leg spinner Qais Ahmad, who boasts an incredible T20 record in the international and domestic ranks. The youngster is coming off a sensational T20I series against the U.A.E, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with six scalps in three games at an average of 11.16 and an economy of 6.70.

Qais has an impeccable overall T20I record, with 15 wickets in eight games at an average of under ten and an economy of just 6.08. The 23-year-old has also displayed his skills in leagues around the globe and has vast experience in the shortest format. Qais has played 148 T20 games and picked up 173 wickets at an average of under 22 and an economy of 7.29.

It is baffling that the leggie has warmed the benches in both T20Is thus far and should be in the playing XI in the final encounter.

The other change that could make a massive difference to Afghanistan's fortunes is that of opening batter Hazratullah Zazai. Renowned for his ability to score quick runs in the powerplay, Zazai could help resolve their run-rate issues in the initial overs.

The 25-year-old opened with Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the previous U.A.E series and scored a crucial 36 in the second and third T20Is. Furthermore, the move would help Afghanistan maintain a right-left combination at the top to combat India's ploy of using spinners in the powerplay.

In a high-scoring venue like the Chinnaswamy stadium, it is paramount that the Afghans capitalize on the fielding restrictions. Should the move be implemented, skipper Ibrahim Zadran can bat at No.3 like he did in the U.A.E series.

#2 Avoid spin at the start of Shivam Dube's innings

In a star-studded Indian lineup, not many would have predicted Shivam Dube to be in pole position for Player of the Series honors. Yet, the tall left-hander has been instrumental in India's successful run chases.

Dube scored an unbeaten 60 off 40 deliveries in the series opener in Mohali and followed that up with an even better 63* off 32 in the Indore clash. Among the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball once set, Afghanistan must dislodge the batting all-rounder early to stand a chance in the final T20I.

While Dube has displayed incredible form, Afghanistan has improved his chances of succeeding with strategic blunders. It is not rocket science that the Mumbai-born cricketer prefers facing spinners, especially at the start of his vigil.

Despite that, Afghanistan has bowled spin, spin, and some more spin at Dube, enabling him to get his eye in before the launch. In the opening game, the southpaw faced only spin for the first 12 balls of his innings, and the pattern continued in the second T20I, where he fed on 15 of his first 16 deliveries from the tweakers.

Although Dube has shown marked improvement in his ability to handle the pace and the bouncers from pacers, Afghanistan should test the batter with that strategy as soon as he enters the crease.

#3 Afghanistan must neutralize the Axar Patel threat with more left-handers

Axar Patel has been India's in-form T20I bowler over the past few months, with his performances being the difference between Afghanistan mounting threatening totals and ending up with below-par scores.

The left-arm spinner has picked up figures of 2/23 and 2/17 in the two games to pump the brakes on the Afghanistan scoring rate. Yet, similar to Dube, Afghanistan has faltered strategically against Axar by ensuring he bowls almost all his deliveries to right-handers.

In the opening T20I, the Gujarat-born all-rounder bowled only to right-handers, a much easier task for left-arm orthodox spinners. With no game-to-game adjustment, Axar bowled 21 of his 24 legal deliveries to right-handers again in the second encounter.

Part of the reason for the debacle is Afghanistan playing the lone left-hander Najibullah Zadran in their top seven and their reluctance to move him up the order to combat Axar. However, the visitors have two talented lefties, Hazratullah Zazai and Ikram Alikhil, watching the action unfold from the dressing room.

The duo's inclusion enables a top seven alternating between right and left-handed batters, which could go a long way in unsettling the Indian spinners, especially Axar Patel.

