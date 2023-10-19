3 things Bangladesh need to do right to defeat India in 2023 World Cup clash

Team India and Bangladesh are set to square off in their respective fourth games of the 2023 World Cup in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

While Pakistan and Sri Lanka are considered to be India's staunchest Asian rivals, it has been Bangladesh who have tested the Men in Blue recently in ODIs. The Tigers have surprisingly won three of their last four ODI games over their more-fancied subcontinent nemesis, including a series win at home last year.

Furthermore, unlike Pakistan, Bangladesh has beaten India in the World Cup the first time the sides met in 2007 and ran them close in their previous meeting in 2019. Yet, Team India still holds a dominant 31-8 edge in ODI meetings between the sides and will enter the game as overwhelming favorites.

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma's men are also in red-hot form, having won nine of their last 11 ODIs and three out of as many so far in this World Cup. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are entering near must-win territory with a lone win in their three outings so far in the tournament.

The often spicy matchup between the two Asian rivals can get juicier if Bangladesh brings their A-game to the foray. However, for causing the upset, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side must control certain crucial aspects of the contest.

Here, we look at three things Bangladesh needs to do right to defeat India for the second time in the ODI World Cups.

#1 Removing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is a non-negotiable

The Indian superstar duo have had a big say on India-Bangladesh clashes.

While removing the lynchpins of Indian batting, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are stating the obvious for every opponent, the direct implications of the duo's performances on the outcome are staggering.

Just the last four ODIs between the sides, where Bangladesh has won three, validate the importance of the superstar duo. While Virat Kohli did not play in the latest outing in the Asia Cup, the Tigers dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck, resulting in India falling short in their run-chase of 266 by six runs.

Before that, in the three-match series in Bangladesh, the hosts won the first two games by dismissing Kohli for scores of 9 and 5. However, in their one defeat by a massive 227 runs, the 34-year-old smashed a blistering 113 off 91 deliveries.

Also noteworthy is that Rohit has all but finished Bangladesh in the first innings of their previous two World Cup meetings, with masterful centuries in 2015 and 2019. In 2011, Kohli's maiden World Cup century put Bangladesh's target out of reach.

It is a no-brainer that the rest of the Indian batting stems confidence when one or both of Kohli or Rohit are firing on all cylinders. Shakib Al Hasan could be the key figure holding all the aces as he has dismissed India's dynamic duo seven times in ODIs, with the batters' average a mere 33.7 against him.

#2 The M & M factor - Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman

The duo have been a thorn in the Indian side.

Several of Bangladesh's upset wins over India have hinged on match-winning performances from spin-bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

While the raw numbers make for impressive readings, their winning impact on the matches against India stands out. Mehidy was the undeniable star of Bangladesh's series win at home last year, with an unlikely 38* in a low-scoring thriller to lead the side from 136/9 to chasing 187.

However, his heroics in the series-clincher next game reached stratospheric levels, with the right-hander coming in at 69/6 and scoring a majestic 100* off 83 deliveries to take the hosts to 271.

He also picked up three wickets in those two games to decimate India and capture a rare series win for Bangladesh. More than his bowling, Mehidy's batting has stunned the Men in Blue, with the 25-year-old averaging a sensational 57 in six games.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur was the match-winner for Bangladesh in their only other series win against India in 2015. The left-arm pacer picked up consecutive five-wicket hauls in his first two outings and has often been miserly against the Asian giants.

The 28-year-old has tormented the Indians with 25 wickets in a mere 11 ODIs at an excellent average of 20.72 and an economy rate of under 5.40 runs per over.

The duo's impactful performances will go a long way in Bangladesh pulling off the improbable second World Cup victory against India.

#3 The all-round showing of Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan will look to lead from the front with bat and ball.

Despite the cliched ' all eleven players must play as a unit', Bangladesh's universe, in the end, revolves around their superstar all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. For the Tigers to garner any hopes of causing an upset against heavyweights Team India, the 36-year-old will have to star with bat and ball.

Ranked the world's best all-rounder in ODIs, Shakib boasts a terrific record against India, with a batting average of over 37.50 and 29 wickets with the ball in 22 outings.

However, his numbers took a giant leap in Bangladesh's seven wins over India, with the superstar all-rounder averaging an incredible 53.70, including four half-centuries. Similarly, with the ball, Shakib averages under 30 with 10 wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 4.48 runs per over.

The veteran is also renowned for his ability to step up on the biggest stage, evidenced by his match-winning half-century in Bangladesh's upset win over India in the 2007 World Cup and his overall heroics in the 2019 edition.

Shakib was the third-leading run-scorer with 606 runs at an other-worldly 86.57 average and 96 strike rate, including two tons and five half-centuries in eight games of the 2019 World Cup.

If Bangladesh are to have any chance of overhauling the Indian juggernaut, Shakib will have to shine with bat and ball.