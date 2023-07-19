3 things England need to improve in the fourth Ashes Test

After losing the first two Test matches in the ongoing Ashes series, England finally managed to find a commanding response, clinching a memorable win in the third Test at Headingley.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were the wreckers in chief with the ball in hand while also doing their bit with the bat to get the job done.

Crucial half-centuries from Ben Stokes and Harry Brook in the first and second innings respectively also helped the hosts stay in the game before eventually getting over the line.

Having found a way back in the series to keep their hopes of winning the Ashes alive, the hosts will now want to make sure they carry the momentum forward. To do that, they'll have to make sure that they not only learn from their past mistakes but also improve on them, despite their win in the must-win third Test.

Here, we take a look at three things England need to improve despite their win at in the Headingley Test:

#1 England need to settle on their number three

BBC 5 Live Sport



'Is there no one better for number three than post-retirement Moeen Ali?'



criticises England's decision to have Moeen Ali so high up in the batting order



What do you think? 🏏



#BBCCricket #Ashes 'It's arrogant, it's cocky.''Is there no one better for number three than post-retirement Moeen Ali?' @GeoffLemonSport criticises England's decision to have Moeen Ali so high up in the batting orderWhat do you think? 🏏

With Ollie Pope out injured for the rest of the series, England haven't settled on their number three batter yet. Harry Brook was given the nod in that position in the first innings of the fourth Test before the team management threw a bit of a curveball in the second innings.

Moeen Ali walked in at number three in the second innings of that game and it seems like he'll carry on with that responsibility. He was listed at three in the team England announced before the day. There have been talks about Joe Root moving back to the number three slot but it seems unlikely that will happen.

#2 England's fielding needs to be more clinical

One of the big talking points in this series has been the inclusion of Jonny Bairstow as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the home side. Ben Foakes, one of the best keepers in the country, has been forced to miss out as a result, and that decision has seemingly proved costly on a few occasions, with Bairstow not being at his best.

Not only that, England also haven't been at their best in the field. The catching in the slip cordon is a genuine concern with a number of chances going down, which are ultimately proving to be rather costly.

#3 They need to be smarter in their approach

England Cricket



Join our captain as he prepares for a crunch fourth Ashes Test in Manchester



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes 🏏 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻: @BenStokes38Join our captain as he prepares for a crunch fourth Ashes Test in Manchester

Staying true to their Bazball approach, England have been taking the aggressive route as much as possible. However, there is a fine line between being brave and being stupid. The aggressive approach has paid off on a few occasions, as it did in Headingley.

However, there have been times in this series when they were in a position of ascendancy, before throwing it all away. The Test at Lord's was the best example, when they walked into the short-ball ploy like a mouse in a trap, which eventually cost them the game.