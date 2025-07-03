 3 things England need to do right to bounce back on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test ft. Josh Tongue 

Ad

Another enthralling day's play in the tour kickstarted the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Ben Stokes-led side headed into the clash with a precious series lead and an unchanged side, aiming to pile more pressure on the visitors.

Ben Stokes opted to bowl first yet again, banking on bowlers to make the most of the ball on the opening day, and the batters to step up in the final innings. England had their moments, especially at the start and the middle, but could not completely dominate the proceedings.

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill stood tall to compile yet another century as India ended Day 1 on 310-5. The hosts have a massive day ahead of them against the lower-order batter and a revamped bowling attack.

On that note, let us take a look at three things England need to do right to bounce back on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test.

#1 Chris Woakes needs to do an encore with the new ball to trouble Gill

Chris Woakes arguably bowled one of the best spells in this Test series in the opening session on Day 1. The right-arm pacer was relentless in honing the ball on the fourth stump line, getting the ball to nip both ways, particularly inwards to make leaving the ball not an option for KL Rahul. The ploy worked as the right-handed batter was pinned at the crease, eventually leading to his dismissal.

Ad

Woakes continued to probe with the new ball, and was unlucky not to end up with more wickets. The veteran pacer needs to produce a similar display with the second new ball as well, continue to move the ball off the surface to make the Indian batters pay.

Gill has often unsettled the pacer and countered the nip-backer by advancing down the crease, attempting to negate the late movement. As a result, Woakes has to mix things up to stay one step ahead. It would make his case if conditions get the ball to swing as well, which might leave the batter in two minds.

Ad

It is crucial for England that Woakes make the most of the new ball to set up an early tempo, allowing the hosts to go for the kill against the under-pressure Indian lower-order. An aggressive field for the pacer up front might also help since Gill was streaky early on in the innings, but there were no catchers to pounce on those chances.

Out of all the bowlers, Gill faced Woakes the most on Day 1, scoring 29 runs off 58 deliveries. The match-up was an intense one, with neither one willing to let go of control. As we head into Day 2, he remains England's best bet to get the settled centurion out.

Ad

#2 Josh Tongue needs to prove his place by taking over the tail-mopping duties again

Much like in the series opener, Josh Tongue has had absolutely no say with the first ball against the pure batters. He has lacked control, and has been the ideal punching bag for India. Struck for consecutive boundaries off his very first over. The day did not progress any better for him as he conceded at an economy of 5.10.

Ad

In the first Test, he was able to redeem himself by skittling out the tail twice, and the onus is on him to make lightning strike thrice. His task is bound to get tougher with a settled pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill already at the crease, while a reliable player in Washington Sundar is set to come in at No.8 as part of India's batting depth experiment.

The fact that both Jadeja and Sundar are left-handed batters augurs well for Josh Tongue, as he favors bowling to them with the around-the-wicket approach. With a lack of bounce and pacer's unconventional angle, he could trouble the batters by getting the ball to skid and nip both ways off the surface.

Ad

Given that Carse was not at his best yesterday, and struggled with the new ball towards the end, it might not be the worst call to take a punt with Josh Tongue as Woakes' bowling partner for Day 2.

#3 Make use of Bumrah's absence to implement Bazball with Brains on a better gear

England's settled batting line-up has an advantage over Team India, who are still searching for the best possible combination. Unless the conditions change drastically, the hosts would be firm favorites to clinch a lead against whatever India end up posting in their first innings.

Ad

Apart from their prowess and conditions, another influential factor is Jasprit Bumrah's absence. In the first Test, England could not go all out with Bazball because they had to deal with Bumrah from one end during the crucial junctures of the innings, whether it be the new ball or Joe Root's introduction to the crease.

However, with that element removed from the equation, England have the license to put pressure on the makeshift Indian bowling unit lacking attacking options. As far as their batting approach is concerned, not much needs to be changed from the first Test, as Bazball with Brains left India scrambling. But that being said, England do have the ability and opportunity to ramp up the scoring a touch, and put India's bowling unit under pressure, taking the game by the scruff of the neck early on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news