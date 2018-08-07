3 Things India Must Do To Win Overseas

Rohan Bansal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 575 // 07 Aug 2018, 20:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

"So near yet so far", No matter how cliche or heartbreaking it may sound but it has been the case for Indian men's cricket team in recent times more often than not. People and experts have all discussed the problem of batsmen struggling against the moving ball or the over-reliance of the team on a certain guy, going by the name of Virat Kohli.

Albeit, it is heartening to see the fight put on by the team, but here are the few things the Indian team may consider to start getting over the line.

#1 Getting the combination right

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

One of the biggest problems for the Indian team is getting the team combination right. For long, India have searched for a fast bowling all-rounder and when one is actually found, they have tried making a place in the eleven for him anyhow, even if it means the balance of the team is disturbed.

Hardik Pandya bowled 10 overs for 46 runs in the first innings and none in the second and scored 53 runs in the entire match highlighting the fact that he is neither fully utilized as a bowler nor as a batsman. Considering India's batting troubles, an extra batsman in Rishabh Pant, selected on the back of some superlative performances for India A, can help massively.

Also, persisting with Shikhar Dhawan in the opening slot whose average of 19.21 in countries like England & South Africa where the ball moves around is affecting the combination. KL Rahul has been more successful opening rather than any other slot and Cheteshwar Pujara can come back to the side with this one change.

Probable XI: KL Rahul, M Vijay, C Pujara, V Kohli (c), A Rahane, R Pant, D Karthik, R Ashwin, I Sharma, U Yadav, M Shami

1 / 3 NEXT