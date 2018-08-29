Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 things India must do to win the 4th Test

Khozema Alyamani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
724   //    29 Aug 2018, 14:05 IST

India has staged a remarkable turnaround in the series against England in the third Test, after being down 2-0 after the first two. Rarely have we seen an Asian team in England stage such a fight back after being knocked out earlier in the series. In fact, India's dominance in the third Test was so complete that it's now expected to make a Bradman's Australia like come-back in the series.

But here are three things India's must do to win the 4th Test and mount a comeback.

#3 Solid effort from the Top 3 batsmen

<p>
Enter caption

India's top three batsmen have had a below par series so far. In fact, their performance was so poor in the first two Tests, that India went in with a different combination in each of the first three Tests. But, finally, in the third Test, the top three performed much better and that helped India post a 203 run win against England.

Now, going into the 4th Test, India will almost certainly retain the combination of Dhawan, Rahul and Pujara. The trio's confidence, on the back of a decent performance in the previous Test, will be high. Further, India's win in the previous Test has instilled a belief in its batsmen that they can handle the seaming and swinging deliveries of Anderson and Broad. So, expect the top three batsmen to contribute heavily in the 4th Test and score, between them, at least 150 runs to give India's middle order a solid foundation to build on.

#2 Ashwin must pick up wickets in the first innings

2nd Test - Australia v India: Day 2

India's performance in the first Test wasn't too bad. In fact, had it not been for a complete batting collapse, India would have won that Test. They eventually fell only 31 runs short. One of the key aspects in that match was Ashwin's performance in the first innings. He picked up 4 wickets and his success gave time for the pacers to stay fresh and maintain pressure on England's batsmen.

The Ageas bowl wicket, where the fourth Test will be played, tends to play slightly slower than the typical wicket in other venues in England. In fact, the scores from the county matches this season support that fact. This means that the pacers will have to bowl longer and toil harder for their wickets. If Ashwin can pick up wickets like he did in the first Test, then, India will almost certainly win this contest.

#1 Catches behind the stumps must be held

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

India can draw a lot of lessons from its win in the third Test. One key lesson is realizing how important holding on to catches is to a Test match win. K.L. Rahul's spectacular catching in the slips ensured India got regular breakthroughs. That further inspired the bowlers to continue bowling consistently at speeds above 140 kph. In fact, despite, effectively, being short a bowler, due to Ashwin's injury, India's pace bowlers comfortably got their 20 wickets.

So, if India holds on to catches behind the stumps, it will have taken a giant step toward a series-levelling win.









Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Shikhar Dhawan KL Rahul
Khozema Alyamani
CONTRIBUTOR
Prithvi Shaw - The future star
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
5 things India need to do to clinch the Test series 3-2
RELATED STORY
Top 5 must-read biographies for cricket fans 
RELATED STORY
3 key things that can decide the fate of the 4th test match
RELATED STORY
3 Things India Must Do To Win Overseas
RELATED STORY
3 Things Inida must overcome to win the Lords Test
RELATED STORY
5 things India should do to win Test series against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 Players to watch out for in the 4th...
RELATED STORY
2 probable India changes for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us