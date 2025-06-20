3 things India need to do right to beat England in the 1st Test ft. Kuldeep Yadav

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be up for grabs when India and England face off in five Tests. The opening encounter of the series will be contested in Leeds from Friday, June 20.

The last time India toured England, they fought hard before a rescheduled fifth Test saw them concede a series lead. The visitors wear a totally different look now following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and it'll be an interesting challenge.

There's no doubt that India will need to be at the top of their game from a tactical perspective, especially against an England team who are unconventional with their approach.

Trending

India's squad for the Test series vs England: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk/vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

On that note, here are three things India need to do right in the first Test against England.

#3 Playing Kuldeep Yadav could be important to the team's chances

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

Leeds is usually seam-friendly, but a drier, flatter track is on the cards for the first Test to suit England's requirements. With that in mind, India might have to play a frontline spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep will be crucial against England's style of play, with his wicket-taking ability and the X-factor he brings to the bowling attack. Having him in the fray would be important to the team's chances of taking 20 wickets, which Shubman Gill has insisted is their main target.

#2 India need to trust their youngsters - Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy - to deliver

Hampshire v Surrey - LV= Insurance County Championship - Source: Getty

There are a number of selection questions on India's mind, with Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur and Dhruv Jurel competing for a select number of spots in the playing XI.

In the first Test, India might need to trust the class and poise of Sai Sudharsan, who has played in England before. Having the left-hander at No. 3 ahead of Karun Nair would be a massive boost for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Reddy was one of the standout batters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His bowling seems to be going from strength to strength as well, and having him at No. 7 could be the ideal approach.

India are in a tough period of transition right now, and trusting the youngsters over the course of a five-match series would be a step in the right direction.

#1 Winning the toss and bowling first might be the better option

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 05 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

There is some evidence to suggest that the track in Leeds gets better to bat on as the Test wears on. England have chased well in their last few matches at the venue, and they might welcome the opportunity to chase down a total with the bowlers under pressure.

If India win the toss, they might need to buck the trend and bowl first. Conditions are likely to be bowling-friendly on the first two days, and putting the hosts under the pump could be integral to set the tone for not just the Test but the series as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news