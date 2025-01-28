3 things India need to do right to beat England in the 3rd T20I ft. Mohammed Shami

Team India are on a roll in the T20I format. Under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir, they have managed to carry on from where Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid left off in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar and Co. have played an aggressive brand of cricket characterized by bold shot-making and selection, and that has paid off. In the current series against England, India are 2-0 up and are only one win away from sealing the trophy.

The third T20I between India and England will be contested in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The hosts have been fairly on-point from a tactical perspective so far, but moving to a new venue will bring with it a set of fresh requirements.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

On that note, here are three things India need to do right to beat England in the third T20I.

#3 India need to play an additional fast bowler

So far, India have managed with just one specialist quick in the form of Arshdeep Singh. Hardik Pandya has rolled his arm over, but the hosts have been able to strangle England with spin.

While the visitors clearly have certain shortcomings against spin, the toss has also played a big hand in India's success. Suryakumar has called right and been able to bowl first on both occasions so far, meaning that his bowlers haven't really been tested with dew setting in.

In Rajkot, where a batting-friendly surface is expected, India might need an additional fast bowler. Playing Mohammed Shami, whose comeback has been awaited for a while now, could help them not only in the third T20I but in their immediate white-ball future as well.

#2 The Men in Blue should keep their spin pairing intact

That said, however, India shouldn't disturb their existing spin pairing of Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy. While the home side might be tempted to drop the former, who has gone wicketless in the two T20Is thus far, that would take away some of the X-factor they have in their bowling attack.

Bishnoi should be persisted with, given the threat he brings in the middle overs. His presence will also allow Chakaravarthy to be used across any phase, according to the situation of the game.

Although dropping Washington Sundar would damage batting depth and would be slightly unfair on the all-rounder after his performance in the last game, it might be India's best bet at putting together a solid bowling attack.

#1 India might need to move Hardik Pandya lower down the order

Hardik Pandya has batted in the top six in both T20Is thus far. In Rajkot, India might need to move him down to a finisher's role and entrust more responsibility to the spin-bowling all-rounders in the side.

Hardik's batting form has been a bit sketchy in the series, although he hasn't spent much time at the crease. With England having a battery of fast bowlers who can trouble him with hard lengths, the pace-bowling all-rounder's skillset might be better used at the death.

Moreover, with Rinku Singh unlikely to feature in Rajkot, India will need some experience in the end overs. Tilak Varma's one-man show can't be expected each time, and a little support in the lower order would go a long way.

