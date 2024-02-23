3 things India need to do right to beat England in the 4th Test

The series is on the line for both India and England as they face off in the fourth Test of their five-match series, which starts on Friday, Feb. 23 in Ranchi.

The hosts turned in an excellent display in Rajkot, but things have gotten tougher for them. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the fourth Test, and KL Rahul, who was expected to recover much earlier, still hasn't been cleared by the medical team to take part.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will know that they have no room for error despite their thumping win in the last game. England have played an exciting brand of cricket to challenge the home side on all fronts and will be raring to make a comeback after dropping two games on the trot.

Here are three things India need to do right to beat England in the fourth Test.

#3 Ashwin and Co. need to find their bearings

While Ravichandran Ashwin is usually a deadly weapon at home, he hasn't been at his absolute best in the series so far. Of course, the fact that he had to play the third Test through a personal emergency didn't help matters, but the veteran off-spinner hasn't had the kind of impact he usually does.

Without Bumrah, Ashwin's role has only increased in importance. He, along with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, will be tasked with countering an England batting lineup that has been more than happy to take the attack to the opposition.

Ashwin and Co. will need to wary of the dangers posed by the sweep and the reverse sweep while managing to put a check on the run rate. When attacked, the home spinners haven't responded well, and that needs to change in the fourth Test.

#2 India need to prepare a sporting pitch in Ranchi

India head coach Rahul Dravid must have a say in pitch preparation, despite him saying otherwise

India head coach Rahul Dravid and the team management have downplayed the extent of say they have in pitch preparation, but it's no secret that home advantage is a serious factor. The hosts surely have the ability to dictate, at least to a certain amount, the kind of surface that is produced.

In Bumrah's absence, there might be a temptation to go with a rank turner. England captain Ben Stokes even claimed that the wicket is a touch confusing, and certain reports suggest that it could break down early.

But India need to resist that urge. Sporting wickets have been prepared in the three matches so far, and the hosts have been the better side for the most part. Moreover, with their middle order looking weak, they can't afford to entertain the risk of a swift collapse.

#1 India need to get their plans to the England openers right

Zak Crawley has looked good in the series so far, but has been a touch unlucky

England's openers have failed to cross the 50-run mark only twice in their six innings so far. One of those was a promising stand of 45, while the other was cut short by an unfortunate run-out.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have managed to keep the Indian new-ball bowlers at bay for most of the series. Even Bumrah, the hosts' biggest weapon in the bowling department, hasn't proved effective early on. Meanwhile, Rohit has refused to introduce Ashwin early.

In the fourth Test, that needs to change. India can't afford to sit back and let the English openers put on a partnership before bringing on their main weapons. Instead, they must keep their foot on the pedal before the ball starts reversing, and one of the ways to do that is bring on Ashwin to Duckett.

