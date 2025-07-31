3 things India need to do right to beat England in the 5th Test ft. picking an attack to take 20 wickets

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has come down to the final Test, to be played at The Oval in London from Thursday, July 31. England, with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, will be able to secure the prize with a draw or a win. India, meanwhile, will take heart from their gritty draw in Manchester and try to pull level in the rubber.

While the visitors have fought hard and given a good account of themselves over the tour, they haven't been at their best from a tactical perspective. There have been a number of changes in personnel and batting positions, and a few key players have been left on the bench.

India can't afford to make the same mistakes in the fifth Test, which will be their last chance at salvaging something from the series. On that note, here are three things they need to do right if they are to beat England in the final encounter.

#3 India need to pick an attack to take 20 wickets

Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill have been vocal about wanting to pick a bowling attack that can take 20 wickets, but they haven't quite implemented that. Over the four Tests, they've been willing to go with either Nitish Kumar Reddy or Shardul Thakur as the pace-bowling all-rounder. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, has warmed the bench throughout despite a few dry tracks being dished out by the hosts.

In the fifth Test, India will need to pick a specialist bowler as the fourth option - either a pacer or Kuldeep. This becomes especially important if Jasprit Bumrah misses out, as he is expected to. England may also prepare a dull pitch to prevent a defeat, and Gill will need enough firepower in his arsenal to push for a victory in those conditions.

#2 India must play out Gus Atkinson with the new ball and capitalize on the rest

England have made a host of changes to their bowling attack. Their best bowler of the series so far, Ben Stokes, won't feature due to a shoulder niggle. Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse will miss out, as will Liam Dawson.

England's attack will feature Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton. None of those bowlers come into the Test with anything credible behind them in the recent past. Among those, Atkinson is perhaps the one who offers the most threat, and even he is just returning from a long-standing injury.

Atkinson is expected to take the new ball, and India will do well to play him out. Once they do that, they should be able to find plenty of scoring opportunities against Tongue and Overton, who aren't known for their ability to dry runs up from one end.

#1 Sticking with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja at No. 5 and No. 6 would be smart

In the second innings of the previous Test, Rishabh Pant's injury prompted India to field Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively. In the fifth Test, the visitors will do well to use the same batting order.

Not only did Jadeja and Sundar show impressive technique and composure, but their style of play is also more suited to a role up the order. Both aren't known to be great at batting with the tail, and someone like Dhruv Jurel can take up that role instead. Jurel has a wider range of shots, especially against pace, and should be able to ensure lower-order runs.

