3 things India need to do right to defeat Australia in 1st ODI

In what comes as an ideal preparation for both India and Australia heading into the World Cup, the two evenly-matched sides are all set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series to finetune their final combinations before the showpiece event.

India have named a new-look squad for the first two ODIs of the series, with as many as four first-choice players being rested. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will return to the squad for the final match.

KL Rahul will be leading the team in Rohit Sharma's absence. The Indian selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar has named Ravichandran Ashwin in the ODI squad. The veteran off-spinner could find a spot in the World Cup squad if Axar Patel fails to recover before the final squad submission date.

Following their Asia Cup triumph, India seem to have most of their bases covered. They came into the Asia Cup with a lot of things to ponder but by the end of the continental tournament, most of the questions had been answered. It will be interesting to see how the Men in Blue approach the three-match series against the Aussies.

Despite some of their senior players missing out for the first two ODIs, the bench strength looks equally solid, and several fringe players will be hoping to make an impression ahead of the quadrennial event.

The likes of Tilak Verma, Prasidh Krishna, and Ashwin who aren't part of the main World Cup squad will definitely look to make the series count.

With the first ball of the ODI series to be bowled in a few hours' time, let us decipher three things India needs to do right to win the opening ODI:

#1 The top order must fire

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan could open the innings in the opening ODI against Australia (Pic: Getty)

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, we might see a few new options being explored at the top of the order.

While Shubman Gill will continue as the opener and like in the Asia Cup final, Ishan Kishan in all likelihood will partner him in the first two matches. For India to win the game, it is important that the two youngsters get their side off to a brisk start.

Tilak Verma was promoted up the order during India's final Super 4 clash against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. However, it might be too early for Tilak in that position and an experienced campaigner should occupy that spot.

KL Rahul could be an option but it's better to give him an extended run in the position he is expected to bat in the World Cup.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in the middle overs

Ashwin has earned a place in the ODI team after almost 18 months. (Pic: Getty)

Ravichandran Ashwin, the No. 1-ranked Test bowler, has finally managed to break his way into the ODI side after a substantial gap. He hasn't been a regular feature of the Indian ODI set-up since the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

He did make a comeback in the bilateral ODI series against South Africa in early 2022 but was dropped immediately after the rubber. With Axar Patel getting injured, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar went with experience in the form of Ashwin.

By the time the final World Cup squad is announced, he might end up making the cut. First things first, it will be important for the off-spinner to make an impact in the first two ODIs of the series.

It was his inability to take wickets in the middle overs that eventually made way for the spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

If Ashwin can stem the run flow in the middle overs and bag some crucial wickets, it would go a long way in India securing a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav needs to decode the ODI format

Suryakumar Yadav is the No 1 batter in T20Is. (Pic: Getty)

A T20 legend already and the No. 1-ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav is yet to decipher the nuances of ODI cricket. Despite his staggering record in T20Is, the right-handed batter's ODI numbers have been nothing short of dismal.

Speaking at a press conference, Rahul Dravid clarified the thought process behind picking Suryakumar despite his below-par numbers in the 50-over format.

While Dravid is aware that Suryakumar is yet to make an impression in ODIs, the team management understands that a player of his caliber could play a massive part in big tournaments.

" I don't think he needs to worry about the 27th. We have picked our team for the World Cup and Surya is in it. We made our decision to do that, and we completely back him," Dravid said.

We back him because he has got a certain quality and ability that we have seen. Yes, we have seen it at the moment in T20 cricket, but we know the kind of impact a player like him can make, batting at 6,” Dravid added.

Since MS Dhoni's retirement, India have been in desperate need of a finisher who can hit boundaries at will.

Suryakumar has all the attributes to replicate his form in ODIs but he needs to start delivering from the Australia series.