3 things India needs to do right to dominate Day 3 of 1st SA vs IND 2023 Test

Team India's so-called best opportunity to win a Test series in South Africa is already in jeopardy after two days of play. The Men in Blue are on the backfoot, with the hosts having mustered a slender 11-run lead at the end of Day 2 with five wickets in hand.

Dean Elgar's presence at the crease is potentially the biggest limiting factor for India heading into the third day at the Super Sport Park in Centurion. The opening batter has looked at ease for the majority part and has scored 140 runs in 211 deliveries already, and he will look to pile on more misery as part of his farewell series festivities.

India's bowling unit lacked potency, and the performances of the support bowlers in Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur were concerning to say the least. There was a huge gulf in quality between the two pairs in the fast bowling department, meaning that India were not able to assert themselves for a prolonged period. Furthermore, there has been nothing on offer for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to have a say in the proceedings.

Team India will have to step up in a big way if they do not wish to be blown away on Day 3 of the Test, and on that note, here are three things India needs to do right to dominate South Africa and claw their way back into the contest.

#1 Try to get some wickets with the old ball itself

Team India have not been able to make the ageing ball talk, and the easing batting conditions did not help either. The pair of Dean Elgar and David Bedingham were able to add 131 runs in just 30 overs, in a partnership that began in the 31st over, which showcases how little control India had as the ball got older.

India are still 14 overs away from availing the new ball, and they should try for some scalps early in the day with the old ball itself. If they rely entirely on the new ball to claim all of the remaining four wickets, it might prove to be a bit too late, and will add valuable runs to South Africa's budding lead.

Much to India's chagrin, any hope of reverse swing with the old ball looks unlikely, with the pitch and the outfield not being abrasive enough to roughen up the ball on a side. But as a light enouragement, South Africa had also bowled 67.4 overs in the first innings, and there was a bit of movement in the latter stages with the old ball as well.

#2 Start the day off with the right set of bowlers

Rohit Sharma's tactic to begin the post-lunch session with Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur puzzled many. And when the move fell flat, it was criticised, particularly by former India player and head coach, Ravi Shastri.

The pair of Krishna and Thakur started the second session with maiden overs, but proceeded to leak 42 runs in the next six overs, allowing Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi to garner some serious momentum.

With the new ball 14 overs away, it will be tricky for Rohit Sharma to decide the bowlers to start the day off with. Should India begin with Bumrah and Siraj to gain early momentum, or save the duo for the new ball. Given that it is an old ball, even Ravichandran Ashwin is a candidate, coupled with the fact that Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada are all left-handed batters.

#3 Batters need to put a price on their wicket

Irrespective of South Africa's eventual lead at the end of the first innings, India are bound to face a tough time with the bat in the second innings. The Indian top-order were blown apart during the first time of asking, and a potential repeat of that might ensure that the Test will not go into the final day.

In hindsight, although the Proteas bowlers bowled well with the new ball, the first set of wickets were arguably needless. From Rohit Sharma's pull shot to Shubman Gill's stray shot down the leg side, the scalps were avoidable to a certain degree.

Team India must avoid such mistakes when it is their turn to bat again, and unlike first innings, the room for mistakes is marginal to say the least.

How will Team India fare on the third day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App