3 things India should do differently to keep the winning momentum in the second Test

Indian team management would need to stay grounded and focused

Though India won the first Test at Adelaide, it was not a convincing win. Winning the first Test match of the series on Australian soil is a great achievement, but the aim of this Indian team is to win the series, which will not be easy if India makes the same mistakes as they did in Adelaide.

The current Australian side is average at best and India might not get a better opportunity to beat Australia in Australia. But the way the first Test went, it is quite clear that Australia won't throw in the towel so easily.

India would need to play to their full potential if they want to win the series, and need to avoid making the same mistakes which they made in Adelaide. Let's take a look at some of the things Indian team should be wary about in the second Test:

#1 Plans against the Australian lower order

Australian lower order has some batting talent

India's bowlers were unable to finish off the Australian tail in the second innings which brought back the memories of English series, which took place earlier this year. The inability of the Indian bowlers to finish off England's tail throughout the English series cost India the series.

The win at Adelaide could have been a bit more comprehensive if the Indian bowling was more clinical in finishing off the Australian lower order. Furthermore, it would have dented Australia's confidence going into the second Test.

But, after their brave performance in the second innings of the first Test, the Australians must feel that there is only a slight difference between them and this Indian team, which will provide them with a lot of self-belief for the rest of the series.

