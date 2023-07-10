3 things Indian batters can learn from Rahul Dravid's Test performances in West Indies

Team India is all set to take on the Caribbeans in a two-match Test series starting July 12 (Wednesday) under the tutelage of head coach Rahul Dravid.

West Indies has been a happy hunting ground for India since their series victory in 2006. They have come out victorious on all the occasions they visited the island nations in the last 17 years.

The Indian team management might be forced to tinker with the combination from the WTC final against Australia.

Rahul Dravid, who has been the head coach of the national team from after the 2021 T20 World Cup, hasn't managed to produce the goods the way he was expected.

Under him, India lost an away series in South Africa after securing a 1-0 lead and also lost the standalone Test against England, besides the WTC final loss against South Africa.

West Indies doesn't have a great Test record in the last 10 years but they have some exciting bowlers in their ranks who have the ability to unsettle the Indian batters.

While India has managed to win their previous series against West Indies convincingly, they have a lot to ponder on coming into these two fixtures.

They will look to take a leaf or two from Rahul Dravid's school of batsmanship as the former skipper has been a prolific run scorer in the Caribbean shores.

Dravid played 17 Tests in the Caribbean, amassing 1511 runs at an average of 65.70. His technique and temperament were crucial in his success in West Indies.

He was also the first Indian captain after Ajit Wadekar to lead India to a Test series win in West Indies back in 2006. He will be hoping that the current team manages to replicate the feat.

Let us have a look at 3 things Indian batters can learn from Rahul Dravid's Test performance in West Indies:

#1 Playing the ball as late as possible

During his playing days, Dravid was someone whose initial movement was always back and forth. He never used to fully commit himself on the frontfoot which allowed him to adjust his shot according to the line and the length of the delivery.

What has bothered the Indian batters in the recent past has been their affinity to commit themselves on the frontfoot. Virat Kohli has given away his wicket while going for expansive drives through the cover region.

Though the Indian batters have performed well in Carribean conditions in recent times, playing the ball late is very important here which they can learn from their head coach.

There can be no one better in this aspect and most of the batters will try to follow the process which gave Dravid the success he had in the West Indies.

#2 Showing patience and knowing where your off stump is

Fondly known as the "Wall", Dravid tormented several bowling attacks during his heyday with his sheer tenacity and ability to stay out in the middle for longer periods. You would hardly have seen Dravid give his wicket away cheaply after he got a start.

In recent times, the Indian batters seem to following a pattern. Even greats like Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, have failed to convert their starts and have looked tentative whenever they have been on the threshold of a landmark.

Kohli, in particular, has to take a leaf or two out of his coach's book and ensure he doesn't get frustrated and throw his wicket away.

Patience will be the key for the Indian batters and some runs under their belt here will certainly help them for tougher assignments in the coming months.

#3 Try to play in the v, especially in the first hour of your innings

If you see a complete highlight package of a Rahul Dravid knock, you will invariably see the batter trying to score as many runs in the 'v' for the first hour. Scoring in the v means hitting back past the bowler between the mid-off and the mid-on region.

With caution taking a backseat in Test cricket in the modern age, the Indian batters have been often criticised for throwing their wickets away after a good start.

Playing across the line or moving in the crease might be a good option in white-ball cricket, but it is a dangerous ploy in the longest format, especially if you have just come out to the crease.

India have some exceptional batters in the ranks. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane in their line-up, they will definitely start as favourites, but the batters need to get used to certain habits in the longest format of the game.

