3 Things Inida must overcome to win the Lords Test

India is down by 1-0 in the series

After going down by 1-0 in the series, India began the Lord's Test on a lower note as they already lost three wickets before rain delayed the play on 2nd Day.

Several things went wrong for India in the first Test which they must not repeat in the second one. Here are some things that India need to look after in the second Test to ensure they level the 5-match Test series

1. Voids in Middle Order

Middle Order needs to click

The middle order has been a concern for India for a long time, particularly outside home. Misfiring of Rahane and Pujara (who didn't play the first test) is proving costly for India in overseas Test matches. Failure of middle order was one of the prime reasons behind India's poor show in the first Test as well.

Indian batsmen, especially middle order, need to come out of their unlit phase and score the much-needed runs for the team.

2. Slip Cordon Woes

Nothing should go down in slips

Strong slip cordon is a pivotal part of Test cricket largely when you are playing in English conditions where the ball moves a lot. Grievously for India, slip fielding has not been up to the mark in recent times and desperately needs enhancement.

Slip cordon that mostly consists of skipper Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane etc. and they have to make sure nothing goes down in the slip area.

At Edgbaston, India dropped as many as 4 catches and they must not repeat mistakes at Lords.

3. Wicket-less Pandya

Pandya need to contribute with the ball

Pandya has been wicket-less in the last four Test matches but he has done well enough with the bat.

India is playing with two spinners. So, Pandya will have to play a vital role and support the mainstream medium pace bowlers. He needs to bowl at right areas to make sure India levels the series.