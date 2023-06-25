3 things to know about CK Nayudu, India's first Test captain

On this day [January 25] in 1932, CK Nayudu led India in their first ever Test match. India took on England at Lord’s. The hosts elected to bat first after winning the toss, but Mohammad Nissar came up with a brilliant effort as England were held to 259 in 105.1 overs. He claimed 5/93 in 26 overs, cleaning up openers Percy Holmes (6) and Herbert Sutcliffe (3). Douglas Jardine (79) and Les Ames (65) ensured England’s total got some respectability.

India’s batting, however, failed to live up to the challenge and the entire team was bundled out for 189 in 93 overs. Captain Nayudu top-scored with 40, while Naoomal Jeoomal and Syed Wazir Ali contributed 30s, but there was not much else from the others. For England, Bill Bowes and Bill Voce claimed four and three wickets respectively.

Jardine scored an unbeaten 85 in the second innings as England declared on 275/8 after 110 overs. Set a target of 346, India were bowled out for 187 in 59.3 overs. They lost half their side for 83 before Amar Singh (51) ensured the margin of defeat for India was significantly lower. In the end, they went still down by 158 runs.

On the anniversary of India’s maiden Test cricket match, we look at three interesting aspects of Nayudu’s career - India’s first Test captain.

#1 Nayudu’s first-class cricket career spanned over 47 years, from 1916 to 1963

CK Nayudu played seven Tests for India

The first-class career of Nayudu spanned a whopping 47 years, from 1916 to 1963. According to The Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians, this is world record for the longest first-class career.

A right-handed batter and off-spinner, Nayudu played a total of 207 first-class matches, scoring 11825 runs at an average of 35.94, with 26 hundreds and 58 fifties and a best of 200. Incredibly, his career-best first-class score of 200 in the Ranji trophy was made at the age of 51. Thus, he is among the few players in the history of first-class cricket to have scored a double hundred after crossing the age of 50.

With the ball, he picked up 411 scalps at an average of 29.28, with two five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls.

Speaking of his Test career, he featured in seven matches and scored 350 runs at an average of 25, with two half-centuries. He also claimed nine wickets. Nayudu is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced.

Post retirement, he served as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and also the chairman of the national selection committee.

#2 Nayudu hammered a famous 153 against Arthur Gilligan's MCC

During the 1926-27 season, Nayudu scored a sensational 153 for against Hindus against Arthur Gilligan's MCC team in Bombay (now Mumbai). As per ESPNcricinfo, he scored 153 out of a team total of 187, smashing 11 sixes and 13 fours in a knock that lasted just over 100 minutes.

The cricket world sat up and took notice of the Indian batter’s talent. It is also believed that Nayudu’s special innings convinced Gilligan that Indian cricket was ready to be taken seriously. A few years later, India played their first Test, with none other than Nayudu as captain.

#3 He was the first Indian cricketer to win the Padma Bhushan

The Government of India awarded Nayudu the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in the year 1956. He thus became the first ever cricketer to be conferred the award.

Further, in 2006, the BCCI instituted the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in the late cricketer’s honor. The award is given to those who have made exceptional contributions to Indian cricket.

India's under-25 domestic tournament is also named after Nayudu (CK Nayudu Trophy). The former India Test captain was inducted into the Wisden India Hall of Fame in the year 2014.

