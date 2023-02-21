3 things to know about the police complaint filed against Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw, who was recalled to the Indian side for the recently concluded T20 series against New Zealand, has been in the news lately for controversial reasons.

Whilst he was dining at a restaurant with a friend, he was approached for selfies, which he denied and this led to tensions between the two parties. The matter escalated with arrests being made by the cops and now, one of the accused has filed an FIR against Shaw and his friend.

Here are three things to know about the police complaint filed against the young cricketer.

#1 What actually happened?

A few days ago, a group of people vandalized a car belonging to Prithvi Shaw's friend after the Indian cricketer allegedly refused selfies while at a luxury hotel in Mumbai. Shaw was manhandled and his friend Ashish Yadav's car was smashed with a baseball bat.

The entire group, which included Sapna Gill, an influencer, was booked by the Oshiwari police for the same. Yesterday, Gill was granted bail by the magistrate

Today, Gill filed a complaint with the Mumbai Airport Police Station, claiming that the cricketer molested her. This now adds an altogether different dimension to the case.

#2 Who is the complainant?

Sapna Gill, who filed the complaint against Shaw, is a social media influencer who has followers in excess of 2,00,000 on Instagram. Hailing from Chandigarh, she has starred in Bhojpuri films like Kashi Amarnath, Nirhua Chalal London, and Mera Watan.

#3 IPC Sections levied on Shaw

Shaw has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code like 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120A (criminal conspiracy), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 146 (rioting), 148, 149, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument), 351 (assault), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

He has also been charged under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, which makes the insurance of motor vehicles mandatory.

