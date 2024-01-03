3 things to look forward to in the 2nd IND vs SA Test

India will look to make a comeback in the two-match series against South Africa when they face off against the hosts in the second Test in Cape Town, which starts on Wednesday, January 3.

The two-time World Test Championship finalists were thrashed by an innings and 32 runs in the opening contest in Centurion. They need to make at least a few tweaks if they are to pull level in the away rubber, which has proven to be a major stumbling block over the years.

South Africa, meanwhile, will look to complete a whitewash over India and further their case to make a maiden WTC final. The Proteas are in line to send a second-string squad to New Zealand and will need every point they can secure with their premier players.

Here are three things to look forward to in the second Test between India and South Africa.

#3 Dean Elgar will want to sign off on a high

Dean Elgar ticked off a Centurion century in the first Test

The stars have aligned for Dean Elgar to captain South Africa in his final Test. Temba Bavuma's hamstring strain has ruled him out of playing a part in Cape Town, and Elgar will be at the helm one final time.

Can the left-handed opener sign off on a high? He looked close to his best in the first Test as he adopted an uncharacteristically positive approach to pick off boundaries at will. He notched up a famous Test century on his home ground in Centurion as an adoring crowd lapped up every moment.

Elgar will hope that his Centurion ton isn't his last in the format and that he has something left in the tank for his final Test. Either way, a full house is expected in Newlands, and a good portion of them will be there for the outgoing batter.

#2 Can India be tempted into playing an extra spinner?

Ravichandran Ashwin dives to stop a ball: South Africa v India - 1st Test

Pictures of the Cape Town surface ahead of the second Test indicated that spinners might be brought into play early. While there wasn't as much grass as expected, a few cracks were visible.

Could India be tempted into playing both spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja? Jadeja is certain to be part of the side, having recovered from the niggle that kept him out in Centurion. There could be merit in fielding Ashwin, too.

India's fast bowlers struggled for control in the first Test, with Shardul Thakur leaking runs at well above five an over. If the visitors decide to play both spinners, runs will be at a premium, thereby increasing the effectiveness of the frontline fast bowlers.

If India bat first, especially, the spinners could come into the picture as the Test wears on. Ashwin is no mug with the bat and could slot in for Thakur at No. 8. If it does happen, it will be very interesting to see how two frontline spinners operate in tandem in an overseas Test.

#1 Despite a few names, South Africa's lineup is still raw and need to pull through

David Bedingham in action: Durham v Worcestershire - LV= Insurance County Championship

One of the most interesting storylines around the second Test will be how South Africa continue to rely on inexperienced names to pull through. Without Bavuma, the Proteas don't have much experience in their ranks.

Zubayr Hamza is expected to replace Bavuma in the middle order, which already features David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen. While Bedingham made his debut in the last Test, Petersen recently made a comeback to the side after a heap of runs at the first-class level.

Even in the bowling department, South Africa have fresh faces. Nandre Burger is one Test into his career, while Lungi Ngidi hasn't played a first-class game in a year. Marco Jansen, despite being one of the first names on the teamsheet, is still raw.

South Africa may have been dominant in the first Test, but they still need to defy the apparent strength of their side to whitewash the Indians. Ahead of their tour of New Zealand, which has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, can they come up with a memorable display?

