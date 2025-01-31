3 things to look forward to in the 4th India vs England T20I ft. Suryakumar Yadav's response

The India vs England T20I series has delivered so far. Although it hasn't been the six-hitting fest that many thought it would be, given the venues in question and the skillsets of the two teams, it has played host to some high-quality cricket.

As things currently stand, India hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match rubber. England bounced back in the previous T20I in Rajkot, defending what seemed like a below-par total with a fair degree of ease. Even if the visitors haven't been at their best, they've managed to put up a fight.

The caravan will now move to the MCA Stadium in Pune for the fourth T20I on Friday, January 31. Before the final encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Men in Blue will want to seal the series. England, meanwhile, will be intent on forcing a decider.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

Another exciting encounter between two of the world's best limited-overs sides is on the cards in Pune. On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the fourth T20I between India and England.

#3 Will Mohammed Shami get through his full quota?

Mohammed Shami made his long-awaited comeback to international cricket in the third T20I in Rajkot. The fast bowler delivered three overs that were rather uneventful, and his readings on the speed gun made fans question whether he is anywhere close to his best.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate threw his weight behind Shami, claiming that he bowled well in the contest. However, it's clear that the veteran isn't the bowler he was at the 2023 World Cup, where he wrecked opposition for fun. Ahead of his participation in the next ICC event, the Champions Trophy, India will want him to return to his best.

Shami's form and fitness will be watched closely in Pune. Ideally, he should bowl his full quota of overs and show more rhythm than he did in Rajkot.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav will need to respond to the rising questions

In the pre-match press conference, Ten Doeschate was also asked about Suryakumar Yadav's form. The Indian skipper hasn't made a mark in the series so far, with three failures on the trot, and didn't deliver in the previous T20I assignment against South Africa as well.

The Dutch coach was confident of Suryakumar returning to form and pointed out that the high-risk approach he takes isn't always going to succeed. And given the level at which SKY has operated since making his international debut, there's every reason to believe that he will bounce back.

Suryakumar hasn't necessarily looked out of touch, and his response, which could be emphatic, will be an important storyline during the fourth T20I.

#1 The Pune pitch promises spin fun

In the last Test hosted at the MCA Stadium, Mitchell Santner routed the Indians as New Zealand eventually completed an unprecedented 3-0 whitewash. Ranji Trophy matches held at the venue have also suggested that the slower bowlers will find purchase.

This will give rise to the biggest talking point of the series - England vs spin - having another crucial iteration. Jos Buttler and Co. have struggled against Varun Chakaravarthy and the rest of India's spin options on the whole, and are still finding the right way to tackle them.

Pune promises more fun in that department. Can England go from strength to strength? Or will their familiar spin woes haunt them once again?

