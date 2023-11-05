3 things to look forward to in India's 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa

A massive encounter beckons in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup as table-toppers India take on second-placed South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

The Men in Blue can seal their spot as the top-placed team at the end of the league stage if they beat the Proteas. Despite both teams having already qualified for the semifinals, several keen eyes will be locked in on the high-profile clash between two teams that have been extremely entertaining this year.

Although this game might not have much of an implication on the semifinal race, India and South Africa are guaranteed to put on a show in front of a packed crowd in a historic stadium.

Here are three things to look forward to in India's 2023 World Cup match against South Africa.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav's form will be under the scanner even more now

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to step in for Hardik Pandya

News filtered in on Saturday that Hardik Pandya, who injured his ankle against Bangladesh, won't return for the business end of the 2023 World Cup as was initially projected. The vice-captain has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, and India have named Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

The Men in Blue have adjusted to life without Hardik fairly well, with Mohammed Shami's entry into the playing XI boosting the side's bowling stocks. In the batting department, though, Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been able to come up with consistent contributions.

Suryakumar did play a handy knock against England, but he has failed in his other two appearances in the World Cup. He hasn't inspired much confidence over the course of his ODI career and isn't a reliable option as of now.

SKY's performances will be under the scanner even more now since Hardik isn't going to return to the XI. A couple of unwelcome doubts could trouble India heading into the knockouts if the dynamic batter doesn't come good in clashes such as the one against South Africa. At the same time, if he does, fans will be in for a treat.

#2 World Cup action returns to the Eden Gardens

Fans at the Eden Gardens cheer during an India v New Zealand T20 International

India's fixtures in the 2023 World Cup have come under criticism from fans, who believe that the most high-profile encounters haven't been given to the best stadiums in the country.

It doesn't get bigger than this, though, with World Cup action returning to the beautiful Eden Gardens, that too with India facing the second-best team in the competition so far.

The historic stadium has offered assistance for both fast bowlers and spinners so far, and the short boundaries and fast outfield mean that the batters will never be out of the game either. Apart from the conditions on offer, the crowd will also be in focus, with Kolkata being a venue of great significance in Indian cricket.

#1 India's lethal bowling will be up against South Africa's mighty batting

Jasprit Bumrah's death bowling won't be easy for South Africa to counter

The best storyline of the upcoming India vs South Africa clash features the former's lethal bowling attack going up against the latter's formidable batting unit. What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? We're bound to find out on Sunday.

Can Quinton de Kock deal with the powerplay threat posed by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami? Can Heinrich Klaasen and the Proteas' incredible death hitting replicate their feats so far against bowlers of Bumrah's caliber?

Kuldeep Yadav will also have a big role to play in the middle overs, with Aiden Markram and Klaasen leading South Africa's charge against the spinners this year. Ravindra Jadeja, who will have a few right-handers to bowl to, could be in the game as well.

Almost every single head-to-head matchup is an enticing one, and a gripping meeting between two world-class sides is on the cards.

