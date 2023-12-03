3 things to look forward to in the WI vs ENG ODI series 

The WI vs ENG white ball series will start today in Antigua, with the teams slated to play three ODIs and five T20Is, both looking for redemption in this series.

Just three weeks and a day after signing off from their dreadful Cricket World Cup title defense, England (ENG) under Jos Buttler will look to have a soft reboot before the T20 World Cup through this series.

The West Indies, on the other hand, would have a point to prove after not qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. The two-time champions would be itching to step out on the ground under Shai Hope to start a new chapter in WI ODI history, which has taken a beating in the last few years.

This WI vs ENG series would also provide great preparation for both sides, especially England, for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be partly hosted by West Indies, giving an idea about the combination, conditions, and nature of the wickets.

In this article, we will discuss some of the things that one should look forward to before heading for the ODI series.

3 things to look forward to in WI vs ENG ODI series

#3. How will the West Indies overcome the horror of World Cup Qualifiers with rookies to the fore?

It was a gut-wrenching moment for WI cricket when they failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup this year. A tournament that they helped build the legacy of took place without them.

Now, when they are starting afresh, many senior players, including Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, have seemingly opted out of ODIs. And the team competing against England is a fairly inexperienced bunch, the majority of whom are looking to cement their place in the team.

So, the WI vs ENG ODI series would be like an audition for many youngsters who like to play fearless cricket without any baggage.

#2. Is England really looking forward to young blood in ODIs moving forward?

After England's horrendous performance in the 2023 World Cup, it was expected that they might go with youngsters in this format.

And they have opted for the same by including the likes of Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson and Ben Duckett to make a mark in the absence of big guns like Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Mark Wood.

Although the management has prioritized youngsters for the WI vs ENG tour, it's still ambiguous whether they have really moved on from their senior players or are "waiting and watching."

#1. Is Jack the "jack of all trades"?

One of the most exciting all-format prospects for England going around is Will Jacks.

Having shown enough spark and promise in different T20 leagues and domestic ODI competitions, Jacks has established himself as one of the most hard-hitting batsmen for England.

He is a player who doesn't even bother to alter his commitment to attack, as epitomized by his dismissal, caught on the boundary for 94 with a maiden ODI hundred in sight against Ireland this year, he is definitely one for the future.

His more than handy off-spin also gives him an edge over others in the pecking order.

But all these things will be inconsequential if he doesn't translate his skillset into performance in the upcoming WI vs ENG white ball series.