3 things that make Delhi Capitals the strongest team in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) booked their place in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants (GT) in the last league game of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 13. They had already qualified for the playoffs, but the win sent them directly into the WPL final for the second year in a row.

Asked to bowl first after losing the toss, Delhi Capitals held Gujarat Giants to 126/9 as Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani claimed two wickets each. For Gujarat, Bharati Fulmali top-scored with 42 off 36 balls.

Delhi Capitals cruised home in the chase, needing only 13.1 overs to gun down the target. Opener Shafali Verma hammered 71 off 37 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes, while Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 38 off 28 balls.

With DC entering the WPL 2024 final, we analyze three reasons why they are the strongest side in this year's tournament.

#1 Delhi Capitals' exceptional all-round strength

Alice Capsey is a versatile cricketer.

The versatility in their side with regard to players who can contribute with both bat and ball is one of the key factors behind their success in WPL 2024. They have England's Alice Capsey, who can bat in the top three and claim crucial wickets with her off-spin.

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is a match-winner with the ball in hand. She has single-handedly won games for Delhi Capitals with her pace bowling, making the ball talk. With the bat, she can utilize the long handle to great effect and play crucial cameos, with the ability to score at a swift pace.

Seasoned Australian cricketer Jess Jonassen is another X-factor player in the DC set-up. Jonassen's four overs with a ball are mostly highly productive ones. And she has that knack of breaking crucial partnerships. If we talk about batting, Jonassen has that ability to play scintillating cameos that can have a game-changing impact.

Few teams in the WPL can lay claim to having some high quality resources in their all-round department. This is why Delhi Capitals have a significant advantage over the other teams.

#2 Form of key players

Meg Lanning has led from the front for DC.

It's one thing having big names in your team and totally another having them in form. Delhi Capitals tick the boxes in both aspects. They have star players in their mix who are also performing to potential.

If we look at the stats for WPL 2024 ahead of the playoffs, DC skipper Meg Lanning is the leading run-getter in the competition. In eight innings, she has slammed 308 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 125.20, with four half-centuries, the most by any batter in the competition so far.

Lanning's opening partner also features in the top five among the leading run-getters in WPL 2024. She has smashed 265 runs in eight innings at an average of 37.88 and an excellent strike rate of 155.88. Shafali has three half-centuries to her credit and has got the team off to some rollicking starts.

The experienced Rodrigues has also played a couple of very good knocks in WPL 2024. She slapped a brilliant 69* off 33 in a match against Mumbai Indians. As for Capsey, she has contributed 230 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 126.37.

In the bowling department, the Delhi Capitals duo of Kapp and Jonassen are the joint-leading wicket-takers with 11 scalps apiece. This explains why the team has been so successful in WPL 2024. The other bowlers have also chipped in with good performances.

#3 Strong Indian contingent

Shafali Verma has played some cracking knocks.

Since only four overseas players are allowed in a playing XI in the WPL (unless a team fields an associate cricketer), it is very important for franchises to have a strong set of Indian players. This is another area where Delhi Capitals have a huge advantage over other teams.

Shafali and Jemimah are proven performers in the batting department. If we talk about bowling, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has picked up 10 wickets, pacers Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey have picked up eight each. Even off-spinner Minnu Mani impressed with 2/9 against Gujarat Giants.

To sum up things in a nutshell, as a complete package, Delhi Capitals are the strongest team in the Women's Premier League 2024.

