3 things that make Glenn Phillips one of the biggest superstars in international cricket

Glenn Phillips has been at his incredible best in New Zealand's ongoing first Test against Australia in Wellington.

The 27-year-old's attacking 70-ball 71, the highest score in his team's total of 179, gave the Kiwis a slight bit of respite as they conceded a massive first-innings lead. After that, he wrote himself into the history books as he secured his maiden Test five-fer.

Australia were bowled out for just 164, and while New Zealand will probably have too much to do to win the Test, Phillips' heroics have given them an outside chance. The all-rounder has been in excellent form of late and has fast become one of the most exciting names in world cricket.

Here are three things that make Glenn Phillips one of the biggest superstars in international cricket.

#3 The Kiwi all-rounder has made an impact in all three formats

Phillips bowls: New Zealand v Australia - Men's 1st Test: Day 3

Glenn Phillips' style might be more suited to white-ball cricket, but New Zealand have given him a start in Tests. He has taken to the red-ball format as well and has now made an impact in all three variants of the game.

In T20Is, Phillips averages 33.03 and strikes at 143.29, with two centuries to his name. He is a bonafide match-winner in the shortest format and has played a massive role in the Blackcaps challenging for all trophies.

Phillips also averages a respectable 35 at a strike rate of 97.48 in ODIs. Meanwhile, in five Tests, he has managed an average of 39.42 and a strike rate touching 74.

In order to be an out-and-out international superstar, playing all three formats and appealing to all sections of the audience always helps. Phillips ticks off those boxes with the bat, and he also has a combined 30 wickets across the three formats at the time of writing...

#2 There isn't a thing Phillips can't do on a cricket ground

Phillips bats: England v New Zealand - 3rd Metro Bank ODI

Phillips isn't just a reliable all-format batter. He has proven himself to be a more than handy option with the ball, as his bowling numbers indicate. To go with his Test five-fer, he has a T20I economy rate of 7.17 and has done decently in the 50-over format as well.

Amazingly, that isn't the extent of Phillips' ability on the field. He is lightning fast across the turf, with the ability to cover ground like no one else. The 27-year-old is also a safe catcher and has pulled off plenty of blinders over the years.

Fielding isn't Phillips' only skill, with him having kept wickets in seven T20Is and in various other competitions like franchise leagues. There isn't a thing he can't do on a cricket ground.

#1 Glenn Phillips' explosiveness shines through in all departments

Glenn Phillips and fireworks aren't far apart: New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 4

Irrespective of how good a player is, superstar status is generally only granted to those who grab enough eyeballs. Glenn Phillips is one of the most entertaining players to watch for even casual fans of the game, owing to his explosiveness in all departments.

Phillips is a powerful runner, and his intensity shines through both while fielding and between the stumps. He smacks massive sixes with immense power, often relying on his hands and core strength to make up for his lack of footwork.

Phillips is also innovative and has an array of sweeps and reverse-hits in his locker. His career T20 strike rate, which is above 140, reflects the same. He has as many as five hundreds in the shortest format, of which one was off 46 balls at the international level.

