3 things New Zealand need to do right to beat India in 2023 World Cup clash

Hosts India and New Zealand will square off in a battle of table toppers of the 2023 World Cup in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

Both sides enter the game brimming with confidence, having run the table so far with four wins in as many games. New Zealand began its campaign with a thumping win over defending champions England, followed by victories over the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma and company, on the other hand, have asserted their dominance with disciplined bowling performances leading to clinical run-chases against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

While Team India enter the contest as slight favorites, they will be wary of the Blackcaps' recent record in ICC events. New Zealand has beaten the Men in Blue in the previous five meetings of ICC events across formats. The last time the Men in Blue came out on the right side of the result was during the 2003 World Cup.

Yet, India also pummeled the Kiwis in the home ODI series earlier this year 3-0 and will have the backing of a raucous crowd behind them as they enter the field. In what promises to be a humdinger of a contest, New Zealand will have to be at their best if they are to continue their domination of the hosts in ICC events.

With that in mind, here are three things New Zealand must do right against India to remain the only undefeated side of the 2023 World Cup.

#1 New Zealand must dismiss their chief tormentor this year - Shubman Gill

Gill scored tons of runs against New Zealand in the ODI series earlier this year.

The New Zealand ODI series to start the year was the launching pad for Indian opener Shubman Gill's inimitable 2023. Despite playing a few sublime knocks in international cricket, the 24-year-old was hit-and-miss until the Kiwis landed on Indian soil.

In the first of three ODIs in Hyderabad, Gill smashed his first and only double-century, scoring 208 off 149 deliveries to propel India to 349/8 in 50 overs. The stylish batter did not stop and added a 40* and another sublime 112 off 78 balls in the final ODI as India completed the clean sweep.

Gill also followed suit in the T20I series, scoring a breathtaking century in the series decider as India emerged triumphant 2-1. With almost 500 runs in five matches against New Zealand this year, including a double hundred and two centuries, Gill will undoubtedly be on top of their list of Indian batters to contain to garner any hopes of victory.

What works in New Zealand's favor is neither Trent Boult nor Matt Henry played in that tour of India. Boult dismissed Gill in their lone ODI meeting in 2019 and has removed the destructive batter twice in IPLs.

With the pitch in Dharamsala expected to aid swing and seam movement in the initial overs, the in-form duo of Boult and Henry will have to remove the threat of Shubman Gill. If not, it could be another long day of leather hunt for the Blackcaps bowlers and fielders.

#2 Skipper Tom Latham must continue his scintillating form against India in ODIs

Latham has stood between India and victory several times in ODIs.

Amidst several other big names from both sides, the India-New Zealand ODIs have surprisingly hinged on Kiwi stand-in skipper Tom Latham's batting performances.

While his overall ODI numbers are respectable at best, with an average of 35.29 and a strike rate of 85.37, they skyrocket against the Men in Blue. The giant leap comes down to Latham's ability to counter spin bowling admirably, with the sweep shot being his primary forte.

The southpaw averages a sensational 54.43 in 23 ODI games against India with a strike rate almost touching 95, including two centuries and five half-centuries. However, the more eye-catching are his numbers in New Zealand's ODI wins against India.

In the eight victories, Latham averages a stunning 90.20 at a strike rate of 113, including a magnificent 145* off 104 balls in New Zealand's lone win of last year's ODI series at home.

The 31-year-old also averages over 54 in 15 ODIs in India, and his battle against Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will hold the key to the contest. While Gill's heroics played a crucial role in India's 3-0 series win against New Zealand earlier this year, Latham's struggles, with an average of less than nine, played a vital role in the Blackcaps' demise.

With regular skipper Kane Williamson injured, it may be worthwhile for Tom Latham to move up the order and bat at No.3 to hold the innings together.

#3 Trent Boult must continue his dominance over Rohit Sharma

Trent Boult's new ball spell to the Indian skipper could dictate the outcome.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been the star batter of the 2023 World Cup by effectively killing tricky chases with his blessing starts. Following a duck to open his campaign against Australia, the 36-year-old has scored 265 runs in the next three outings at an average of over 88 and a strike rate of almost 138.

His quickfire knocks have settled nerves and allowed the rest of the Indian batting lineup the cushion to get their eye and make hay. Hence, removing the head of the snake, who also boasts an impeccable World Cup record, will play a vital role in New Zealand coming out on top.

That is where veteran left-arm seamer Trent Boult comes into the picture, as he holds an enviable record against Rohit in 50-over cricket. The stylish batter averages a mere 22.20 at a 65-strike rate against Boult while being dismissed four times in ODIs.

Boult has asserted his dominance in T20Is against Rohit, dismissing him three times and the batter averaging a paltry 17.30 against him.

Thus, it is not an overstatement to say that the powerplay overs of the in-form New Zealand new-ball bowlers against the equally in-form Indian batters could sway the game one way or the other.