3 things Sri Lanka need to do right to beat India in their 2023 World Cup clash

Can anyone stop Team India right now? With six wins from as many matches, the hosts, who are all set to play against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2, are sitting pretty atop the 2023 World Cup points table.

The Lankans have two wins from six matches and are struggling to stay in the hunt for the semifinals. They started their campaign with three losses in a row, and although they arrested that plunge with a pair of wins, they were beaten rather convincing by a resilient Afghanistan side a couple of days ago.

Sri Lanka are a talented side, but they've had far too many injury concerns and changes in their playing XI to find any momentum in the competition so far. They will need to be entirely perfect with their planning and execution if they are to upset the table-toppers.

Here are three things Sri Lanka need to do right to beat India in their 2023 World Cup clash.

#3 Sri Lanka should consider playing an additional spinner in Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalage has already made a splash against India

Dunith Wellalage has already made a splash against India, announcing his arrival on the international stage with a special all-round performance against the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup.

Wellalage made an unbeaten 42 and recorded a five-wicket haul in their Super Four clash in September, walking away with the Player of the Match award even though Sri Lanka ended up on the losing side by 41 runs. He might have to be included in the side for the 2023 World Cup meeting, although his recent form hasn't been good.

Wellalage has registered only 12 runs and two wickets in three matches this tournament, with his economy rate not making for pretty reading either. He lost his place in the XI a few games ago, but having an additional spinner who has done well against India might be Sri Lanka's last-ditch attempt at pulling off the impossible.

The hosts have occasionally struggled while dealing with left-arm spinners, and Wellalage could add an X-factor to a Sri Lankan attack that picked up just three wickets against Afghanistan.

#2 Maheesh Theekshana needs to be given the new ball ahead of the secondary fast bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana will be up against a rampaging Rohit Sharma

Dilshan Madushanka has been Sri Lanka's biggest threat with the ball in the 2023 World Cup, and he is bound to take the new ball against India. At the other end, though, Kusal Mendis would do well to throw the ball to Maheesh Theekshana ahead of the likes of Kasun Rajitha and Dushmantha Chameera.

Theekshana was the fifth bowler to be brought on against Afghanistan and wasn't put in a position to make an impact. He can get the new ball to drift around and has plenty of variations in his locker, skills that will be essential against an opening pair as solid as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Rohit's form, in particular, makes it a necessity for Sri Lanka to bowl Theekshana up front. The Indian skipper has been severe on opposition fast bowlers in the powerplay, and countering a bowler of Theekshana's mystery will be the biggest challenge he could possibly face.

#1 Angelo Mathews must bat higher in the order

Angelo Mathews has been batting at No. 7 for Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews has somehow ended up in Sri Lanka's 2023 World Cup squad, but he hasn't been able to fit in well. He is currently batting at No. 7, a position that is too low for a batter of his talents.

The top four is settled, but the Lankans can maybe took towards moving Charith Asalanka down the order and having Mathews at No. 5. Dhananjaya de Silva is also batting too low at the moment, so there might not be a fitting solution to their problems, but the veteran all-rounder has looked good with the bat whenever he has played at the international level.

If Sri Lanka want to get funky, they could open with Mendis as Pathum Nissanka's partner, with Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne not doing enough at the top. That would give them the leeway to bat some of their key middle-order men at more ideal spots.

