3 things Team India desperately need in ODI cricket ahead of the 2023 World Cup

Following their exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup, Team India's focus in white-ball cricket has shifted to the 50-over format. With a home World Cup on the horizon next year, the Men in Blue need to put all their eggs in the ODI basket and hope to end their ICC trophy drought.

Unfortunately for India, things aren't going to plan right now. Shikhar Dhawan oversaw a 1-0 ODI series loss in New Zealand last month, and Rohit Sharma's return to the helm didn't inspire the side to a change in fortunes as Bangladesh clinched the opener of the three-match series by a solitary wicket.

India need to address various holes in their white-ball game in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup. Here are three things they desperately need in ODI cricket.

#3 Aggressive intent from their top order

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

England's white-ball revolution following their disappointing exit in the 2015 World Cup has been talked about on end, and the side have had the returns to show for. The current holders of both white-ball World Cups, the Three Lions have set the blueprint for success in the modern limited-overs game.

India, however, are yet to embrace the fact that they need to make wholesale changes to their approach. Captain Rohit Sharma spoke about an aggressive template on several occasions, but that thoroughly deserted the team in the T20 World Cup and hasn't been seen in the 50-over format as well.

India's top order needs to bat with more intent and make the most of the opening 10-over powerplay. The Men in Blue need that at any cost, even if it means making some radical personnel changes.

#2 A wicket-taking wrist-spinner

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

New Zealand, England, Australia and Pakistan are the four teams alongside India in the top five of the ICC ODI team rankings, with all of them having something important in common - a wicket-taking wrist-spinner. Ish Sodhi, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid and Shadab Khan have played crucial roles for their respective sides.

India, on the other hand, have been stuck with an underperforming Yuzvendra Chahal, who seems to have become a liability at the international level. Kuldeep Yadav has spent large swathes of the last three years out of the side, but his returns are promising and he should be backed to make a comeback. Young Ravi Bishnoi remains a hugely enticing option as well, while Rahul Chahar might not be too far from a recall.

India need to find a wicket-taking wrist-spinner from somewhere, and Chahal doesn't seem to be the answer. A home World Cup will demand control over the middle overs from spinners, and what better way to exercise control than to pick up wickets?

#1 Batting depth

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

India's three premier pacers in ODI cricket - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj - don't offer much with the bat. The express pace and hit-the-deck options - Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen and Prasidh Krishna - don't either. Those who do, like Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, have clear drawbacks in the bowling department.

India's problems are compounded by the fact that they don't have a Shadab, a wrist-spinner who can bat, in their ranks. While the finger-spinners are all handy contributors, the Men in Blue simply don't have enough bowlers who can bat. Conversely, and rather obviously, they don't have enough batters who can chip in with the ball.

Batting depth could be a major problem for India heading into the 2023 World Cup, especially if they choose to be aggressive at the top. There's no obvious solution, and this might be something the team management tear their hair out over.

Poll : Should India name Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi in all their upcoming ODI squads? Yes No 0 votes