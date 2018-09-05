3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav Ganguly to improve India's overseas record

Pratik Doshi
05 Sep 2018

Dada laid the foundation for India to win abroad

Sourav Ganguly has undoubtedly been one of India's greatest leaders, especially when it comes to touring overseas. With series victories in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies and fighting draws in England and Australia, Ganguly prioritized Test cricket and took great pride in his overseas victories. With back to back series losses in South Africa and England, Virat Kohli needs to understand and learn from what Sourav Ganguly did right as a leader, which helped his team 'cross the line' and dominate on tours of Australia, England and Pakistan.

Here are the three things that Kohli needs to understand and learn from Ganguly, in order to ensure a positive result in India's forthcoming matches, especially on overseas tours.

#1 Identify his core group and give them security

Kumble was an important member

Sourav Ganguly identified his core group of players, put his faith in them under all circumstances, gave them assurance of their places in the side and helped them flourish under his captaincy. Ganguly backed his team to such an extent, that he was ready to get sacked as a captain if his players didn't perform.

One such instance was during India's tour of Australia in 2003-04 where the selectors didn't want to pick Anil Kumble. Ganguly, however, was adamant on Kumble's selection and fought with the selectors to have him in the side, even though the selectors gave him the ultimatum that he would be sacked as captain if Kumble didn't perform on the tour. Anil Kumble ultimately turned out to be India's highest wicket taker on the tour and upheld the belief of his skipper.

Virat Kohli, on the other side, has not identified his core group, let alone give them security. A player finds it extremely difficult to perform when his place in the side is always under scrutiny. By dropping talented performers like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul at different times during the tours of South Africa and England, Kohli has committed blunders that have led to India's losses. Virat needs to learn from Dada and back his players to perform, instead of constantly chopping and changing the team.

