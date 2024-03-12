3 things that went wrong for UP Warriorz in WPL 2024

UP Warriorz (UPW) ended the league stage of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 with an eight-run loss to Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, March 11.

Following the defeat, their chances of qualifying for the playoffs suffered a body blow. Even if Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) go down to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last league game, they look set to qualify on the basis of a superior run rate.

Bowling first after losing the toss, UP Warriorz did well to restrict Gujarat Giants to 152/8 despite Beth Mooney’s 74* off 52 balls. However, their batting crumbled in stunning fashion as they lost half their side in seven overs for only 35 runs.

UPW made a splendid comeback courtesy of a superb sixth-wicket stand of 109* between Deepti Sharma (88* off 60) and Poonam Khemna (36* off 36). However, the early collapse hurt the chasing side as they were held to 144/5.

As UPW reflect on a poor WPL 2024 campaign, we look at three things that have gone wrong for them in this year’s edition.

#1 Too much inconsistency in performance

UPW have failed to perform to potential. (Pic: wplt20.com)

UP Warriorz have had their moments in the tournament, but the consistency with regard to performances has just not been there. They have blown hot and cold right through WPL 2024. There was a hint of things to come in the first match itself when they went down to RCB by two runs in Bangalore after being in a dominant position in a chase of 158.

UP Warriorz were then hammered by nine wickets by Delhi Capitals in their second match. They fought back with thumping wins over Mumbai Indians (seven wickets) and Gujarat Giants (six wickets). But just when it seemed like they were hitting rhythm, UPW succumbed to defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

UPW came back from nowhere to stun Delhi Capitals by one run in their penultimate league game. But, faced with a crunch situation, they stumbled against Gujarat Giants in their last league clash, registering an eight-run defeat. Despite showing some promise, they never quite hit a winning rhythm.

#2 Big names in UPW’s batting department failed to deliver

UPW’s overseas batters have not delivered the goods. (Pic: wplt20.com)

One of the main reasons why UP Warriorz have failed to make a big impact in WPL 2024 has been because their big names, especially in the batting department, have failed to deliver. Skipper Alyssa Healy has managed only 175 runs in eight innings at an average of 21.87 and a strike rate of 117.44. She has crossed the half-century mark only once.

There were high hopes from the dangerous Grace Harris, but she too has not been as consistent although, to be fair to her, the all-rounder has played a few good knocks. The big-hitting Kiran Navgire hammered one half-century, but has nothing to show in terms of performances apart from that.

International stars like Chamari Athapaththu and Tahlia McGrath have proved to be massive disappointments. While Athapaththu has scored only 28 runs in four innings, McGrath has managed a mere 27, also from four innings. The bowlers have done a much better job for UPW, but it has not been enough to dwarf the failures of the big names in the batting department.

#3 Overdependence on Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma has waged a lone battle for the Warriorz. (Pic: wplt20.com)

With the other star performers in the team not firing, UP Warriorz have depended heavily on all-rounder Deepti Sharma to deliver the goods. And the experienced cricketer has done a stellar job so far.

In fact, heading into Match 19 of WPL 2024, she is the leading run-getter in the edition, having slammed 295 runs in eight innings at an average of 98.33 and a strike rate of 136.57.

Deepti has smashed half-centuries in her last three innings. The versatile cricketer has also chipped in with the ball, claiming 10 wickets, which includes a hat-trick. Her performances have deserved to come in winning causes. However, UPW have been so heavily dependent on her to deliver, even her best efforts have not been enough.

Cricket is, after all, a team game and UP Warriorz haven’t played it like one for the last few matches. This is why they are in the position that they find themselves in.

