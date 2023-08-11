3 things West Indies need to do to beat India in 4th T20I

Indian batting finally got going in West Indies as Suryakumar Yadav played a remarkable innings of 83 runs off 44 balls to power India to a win in the third T20I of the series. Despite this effort, the overall score still tips in favor of West Indies at 2-1, as the series heads into the USA leg of the five-match competition.

Suryakumar's masterful innings left the hosts' bowlers clueless and this also allowed Tilak Varma to settle in quietly and play a crucial supporting role. Following Suryakumar's departure, Tilak flourished, culminating in an undefeated score of 49 runs. All this came after India’s bowlers continued to impress in this T20 leg.

Here we take a look at three things West Indies need to do to beat India in fourth T20I:

#3 Attack in the powerplay

Kyle Mayers has to be better in first 6 overs

In both T20Is so far, West Indies batters have not found it easy to target the Indian bowlers in the first six overs. This has cost them in the middle overs when the spinners come into the attack. As such, the likes of Kyle Mayers have to be more proactive in the first six overs and look to take charge of proceedings.

The conditions in Florida might not be as conducive to stroke-makers and hence, it makes it imperative for the batters to attack the new ball in the first six overs. Brandon King limped his way to 42 in the third T20I and faced 42 balls for this score. This put a lot of pressure on Nicholas Pooran and this is one area where West Indies have to be far better.

#2 Put pressure on the spinners

Hetmyer needs more time in the middle

Right through the ODIs and now in the first three T20Is, West Indies batters have allowed the Indian spinners to settle in and dictate terms. Barring Nicholas Pooran, none of the other batters have tried to put the pressure back on the Indian spinners and this has seen the scoring rate never go up.

Shimron Hetmyer has to be promoted up the order and he, along with Nicholas Pooran hold the key if West Indies are to tackle the Indian spinners. Currently, Rovman Powell strides out at number five and while, he looked good in the last match, it would be prudent for Hetmyer to join Pooran as soon as possible.

#1 Has to be better in the death overs

Better performance is expected in the death overs

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took down West Indies in the third T20I and the likes of Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd were taken for plenty. Rovman Powell has to be more prudent while using his bowlers, and he has to be tactical in the death overs.

Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase kept the batters in check, but they bowled during the middle phase and this put a lot of pressure on Shepherd and McCoy in the death overs. Alzarri Joseph generally takes the new ball and gets the job done in the middle phase, but Powell has to mix and match his bowling options.