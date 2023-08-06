3 things West Indies need to do to take a 2-0 lead in 2nd T20I

After dominating the Test and ODI series, Team India were not at their best against West Indies in the 1st T20I. Both India and West Indies have impressive hitters, but the bowlers were a special focus in the first match.

India's spinners remained undeterred by the occasional boundary, executing their plans flawlessly. On the other hand, the hosts' seamers showcased their mastery of change of pace, leading to a remarkable defensive display.

It has been quite some time since West Indies managed to defeat India in consecutive T20Is, with the last instance dating back to 2016. They have the chance to further bolster their T20 credentials on Sunday in the 2nd T20I.

#3 Challenge the India openers

Ishan Kishan has found it tough in T20Is

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill had a tough time kickstarting India's innings in the opening T20I. Of the two, Ishan Kishan has been struggling significantly in the shortest format for India. He has scored 30 or more in just one out of his last 15 innings.

This is where the hosts' bowlers can once again target India. The southpaw has generally struggled against the change of pace and in Guyana, the pitch is expected to be slow and this is where the cutters can be handy.

#2 Need to be prepared to tackle the Indian spinners

Nicholas Pooran will be the key batter against the Indian spinners

India will be forced to tweak their batting order since they were forced to play with a long tail in the first match. This is where they could play Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of any one of the two wrist spinners. West Indies have the chance to press the accelerator in the middle overs and be more proactive against the Indian spinners.

Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer are the key members of the middle order as they have the game to attack the Indian spinners. Nicholas Pooran likes playing at the venue as he has scored 73 (ODI) and 74* (T20I) in the last two matches played by West Indies.

#1 Chipping away at wickets

Jason Holder was superb in 1st T20I

The action now moves to Guyana where the pitches will continue to be slow and sluggish. During the last match for the hosts here, which took place more than a year ago, spin played a significant role. In an ODI against Bangladesh, both teams encountered difficulties in scoring freely due to the nature of the pitch.

West Indies bowlers troubled the Indian stroke-makers with their cutters and variations in pace. Jason Holder was outstanding in the middle overs and tilted the balance in the hosts' favor. Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd were impressive in the first match and Rovman Powell could rope in Roston Chase as the second spinner in the side.