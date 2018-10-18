3 things which proved MS Dhoni is a super-human

MS Dhoni has proven to be a miraculous cricketer for the Indian team as his maturity and sensible knowledge of cricket has taken the Indian team to its highest peak. The Ranchi boy has been the main pillar for the Indian team since he captained a young team to the WT20 title in 2007. His ability to remain calm even in the toughest situation makes him the perfect role-model for the younger cricketers. Due to his innumerable match-winning innings and his marvellous work with the gloves behind the wickets, Dhoni has achieved the supreme place in the history of cricketers.

Apart from this, he has certain extraordinary achievements which separate him from others-

#1 Bettering Usain Bolt's running speed

A statistical comparison suggests MSD is quicker than Bolt

Usain Bolt, the fastest man on earth holds the world record for finishing a 100 meters race in just 9.58 seconds. During the race in which he created the record, Bolt took 2.89 seconds to cover the initial 20 meters which is almost equal to the length of a cricket pitch.

Dhoni had once run 20 meters in just 2.7 seconds that too with his pads on. He outran Usain Bolt by 0.19 seconds. Though this is a hypothetical comparison, a race between MS Dhoni and Usain Bolt might be one of the most exciting races ever.

#2 Lightning quick Stumpings

MS can take off the bails within a blink of an eye

It takes 0.3 seconds for an average human being to blink his eye. But Dhoni showed his super-humanism when he took just 0.09 seconds to dismiss George Bailey during the series between India and Australia. Dhoni has impressed one and all with his wicket-keeping skills which led to many fans believing MS is second to none in donning the gloves behind the wicket.

#3 Brisk run-outs

Just an example

Dhoni has performed well while donning the gloves behind the wicket. Along with the record of fastest stumping, he also holds the record of fastest run out in the history of cricket. In the thrilling WT20 encounter between India and Bangladesh, Bangladesh needed 2 runs off the last ball. Dhoni showed his brilliance by covering 13 meters in just 2 seconds to run the Bangladeshi batsman out in what transpired to one of the most iconic moments in World Cricket.