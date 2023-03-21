3 times Australia embarrassed India in a home ODI 

In the second ODI between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the visitors handed the Men in Blue an absolute thrashing. Australia, under skipper Steve Smith, won the toss and opted to field first and their bowlers validated the decision.

India were bowled out for a meager 117 - their lowest total against Australia at home - with Mitchell Starc starring with figures of 5-53. In the chase, openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh scored fifties to ensure that Australia achieved the target unscathed.

This isn't the first time that Australia have humbled India in a home ODI. Here's a look at three more instances of the same:

#1 Pune, 2013

George Bailey in action against India

In an ODI between the two teams in Pune in 2013, Australia posted 304 runs on the board thanks to half-centuries from Aaron Finch and skipper George Bailey. Phil Hughes, Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner also chipped in with some decent contributions.

The conditions were excellent for batting and the Men in Blue had the potential to chase the score down. India were well poised at 137-3 but a collapse soon ensued. They were bowled out for just 232 and Australia won the game by 72 runs. The loss was down to some terrible shot selections by the Indian batters, leaving their fans disappointed.

#2 Mohali, 2019

Turner smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground in the 4th ODI in Mohali

India and Australia played a 5-match ODI series in 2019 ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup. In the 4th game in Mohali, India scored 358 thanks to a sensational century by Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma was also brilliant, scoring 95 runs.

Not many gave Australia a chance, especially in conditions that suited the Indians, and at 12-2, it looked like the Aussies would capitulate. But Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb had other ideas. The former made 91 while the latter compiled a phenomenal century to give their team a chance. A win, however, was still far-fetched considering the massive required run rate.

However, Ashton Turner stunned the Indians as he smashed 6 sixes and 5 fours to take Australia across the line. It was a rather embarrassing loss for India as they failed to defend a massive total despite taking early wickets.

#3 Guwahati, 2009

Bollinger picked up 5 wickets in Guwahati to help reduce India to 170

In an ODI between the two nations in Guwahati in 2009, India won the toss and elected to bat first. However, things didn't go to plan for the home side as they were reduced to 27-5. Left-arm quicks Mitchell Johnson and Doug Bollinger destroyed India's top order. Half-centuries from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and unlikely saviour Praveen Kumar helped India post a respectable total of 170.

Australia lost an early wicket during the chase but there were no major hiccups as they won the game by 6 wickets with 8.1 overs to spare. Bollinger was adjudged the player of the match for his five-wicket haul.

