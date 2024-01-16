3 times Babar Azam showed his humorous side on a cricket field

One of the finest modern-day batters, Babar Azam has established himself as a formidable force in all three formats of the game over the years. However, his form had dipped considerably in the last few months.

Babar was also forced to step down from captaincy after Pakistan's below-par showing at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The team management and selection committee felt that the team's best batter needed a fresh lease of life in his career to try and regain his form without the pressure of captaincy.

After a poor outing in the Test series against Australia, Babar came back to run-scoring form in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, where he has already racked up a couple of half-centuries. He has also looked much more proactive in his stroke-making.

Besides his cricketing exploits, Babar has been involved in fun banter with his teammates and opposition on the field. During the second T20I against New Zealand, Babar was involved in a funny celebration with wicketkeeper Azam Khan after he had saved a certain boundary.

Expand Tweet

The incident took place during the 19th over of the New Zealand innings. Haris Rauf went for the yorker on the hat-trick delivery and ended up spraying one down the leg side, which was saved acrobatically by Azam. Saim Ayub congratulated the keeper before Babar came up with a funny celebration, which left the commentators on air in splits.

Having said that, let us have a look at three other times Babar Azam showed his humorous side on a cricket field:

# When Hasan Ali had to run for cover as Babar Azam chased him down during a PSL game

During a 2023 PSL game between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, Babar Azam decided to have fun with his Pakistan teammate Hasan Ali, who was playing for Islamabad United. Babar Azam, who was batting for the Peshawar Zalmi, decided to scare his national teammate in a joking manner.

While completing a run off Hasan's bowling, Babar ran towards him and threatened him with his bat, as Hasan was seen ducking for cover. In the post-match press conference, Babar was asked about his interaction with Hasan.

Expand Tweet

Babar replied by saying that he was trying to put him off as Hasan was making a comeback in that game, but nothing seemed to have worked as the pacer bagged three crucial wickets to lead Islamabad United to victory.

"I wasn't saying much to him. I was just trying to compete with him because everyone knows that since he is making a comeback, he would put in extra effort. He wasn't in the best of forms but the way he bowled tonight, it shows that he is getting his rhythm back. I was having a bit of interaction with him, trying to put him under pressure but I guess it didn't work," Babar said.

# When Babar asked Steve Smith to bat for him in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne

Babar Azam and Steve Smith were involved in a playful banter. (Pic: Screengrab)

Two of the modern-day greats, Babar Azam and Steve Smith were involved in some hilarious banter during the recently concluded Test series between Australia and Pakistan. The incident took place on the penultimate day of the second Test in Melbourne.

The exchange took place just after the tea interval. Steve Smith, who was fielding at the slip cordon, seemed to be imitating Babar Azam. The former Pakistan captain was quick to notice and offered his bat to Smith.

Smith's reaction won everyone's heart as he folded his hands and denied the request in a hilarious manner. The Aussies ended up winning the match by 79 runs.

# When Babar Azam jokingly conducted a concussion test on Mitchell Marsh

The recently concluded Pakistan tour of Australia was a memorable one in every aspect. While Pakistan lost all three Tests, the series was played in a jovial mood and players from both teams were involved in several friendly interactions.

During the final Test in Sydney, Babar Azam was in a funny mood when Mitchell Marsh missed a delivery from Salman Agha and the ball hit him on the grill. The impact wasn't too hard, but Babar pretended to be Australia's physio and pointed fingers at Marsh to check whether he was concussed or not.

For the unversed, a mandatory concussion test is held after a batter is hit on the helmet, especially by a fast bowler. Physios often hold up their fingers and ask the batters to recall how many they're holding up in order to check their cognitive abilities.

Babar imitated the concussion check, which provoked a smile from Mitchell Marsh as he patted Babar on the back. Pakistan suffered their third loss in the series, going down by eight wickets to hand Australia a 3-0 series win.

