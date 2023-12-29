[Watch] Babar Azam sarcastically offers his bat to Steve Smith during an engaging banter on Day 4 of PAK vs AUS Boxing Day Test

Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam engaged in an interesting banter with Steve Smith while batting in the final innings of the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Friday (December 29) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The exchange took place before the start of the final session of the day after Tea. Babar Azam was taking guard, getting ready to face off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Steve Smith, who was fielding in the slips, seemingly had something to say to Babar.

The Pakistan batter looked at Smith for a moment and then went on to offer him his bat. Steve Smith then comically denied taking it by joining his hands towards Babar.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Pakistan suffer 79-run loss in Boxing Day Test against Australia despite fighting knocks from Shan Masood, Babar Azam, and Agha Salman

Australia got bundled out for 262 in their second innings on the fourth day and set a target of 317 for the visiting team. Both the Pakistan openers then failed with the bat. Shan Masood (60 in 71 balls) then led his side from the front with an intent-filled knock after early setbacks.

Babar Azam (41) gave him decent company as the duo put on 61 runs for the third wicket. Just as they were looking threatening, Pat Cummins dismissed Masood to give a massive breakthrough to the hosts. Josh Hazlewood cleaned up Babar soon after to derail Pakistan's chase.

Agha Salman (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (35) tried then their best to keep Pakistan in the hunt but were not successful in their endeavor. However, the relentless Australian pacers cleaned up the lower order quickly to finish the match and seal the series for their side. Australia captain Pat Cummins reflected on the win at post-match presentation, saying:

"Was a bit twitchy when they got it down to below 100 and i felt that we were a bit short perhaps. Smudge and Marsh did really well and got us back into the game and gave us something to defend. Even at 4/16, the change room was calm and there is trust and support for each other. It's been a crazy year with lots of cricket and loads of success and the lads will look back at it as a special one."

