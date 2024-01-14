[Watch] Babar Azam's funny celebrations after wicketkeeper Azam Khan saves certain boundary with excellent dive in NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was engaged in a funny celebration with Azam Khan after the wicketkeeper saved a certain four during the second T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, January 14.

The incident took place during the 19th over of New Zealand's innings. Haris Rauf fired his hat-trick delivery down the leg side and Azam Khan put in a dive to his left to save the boundary. Saim Ayub then congratulated Azam before Babar came up with unique celebrations, leaving the commentators in splits.

Watch the video below:

For the unversed, Azam Khan was ignored by Pakistan for several years owing to his fitness. The 25-year-old, however, shut up the critics with an excellent dive during the second T20I.

Following the incident, Babar got angry at Rauf for deviating from his line and length. The ex-captain looked animated as Rauf went for his runup.

Watch the video below:

Notably, Babar Azam is playing his first T20I series after stepping down as skipper across formats following the ODI World Cup. The right-handed batter had smashed a quickfire half-century in the opening game.

New Zealand set a 195-run target for Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Finn Allen’s quickfire 74 runs off 41 balls helped New Zealand put up 194/8 in their allotted 20 overs against Pakistan in the second T20I on Sunday. The opener smashed five sixes and seven boundaries during his power-packed innings.

Meanwhile, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson (retired hurt), Mitchell Santner, and Devon Conway chipped in with 20s.

Haris Rauf starred with the ball for Pakistan, returning with figures of 3/38, while Abbas Afridi bagged two wickets. Aamer Jamal and Usama Mir scalped one apiece.

In response, the visitors were 97/3 after 10 overs, with Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed at the crease. Fakhar Zaman (50 off 25) was the last batter to be dismissed, bowled by Adam Milne.

The Blackcaps are currently leading the five-match series 1-0. The hosts beat Pakistan by 46 runs in the opening game. Tim Southee bagged a four-wicket haul, while skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell scored half-centuries for the Kiwis.

Follow the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I live score and updates here.

