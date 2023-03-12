3 times a batter threatened to score 200 in a T20 game

The ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is doing its best to test the boundaries of T20 cricket. Oh, don't worry, this is not a reference to the boundary dimensions.

With gargantuan totals being chased down without teams having to break a sweat, you can only imagine what else is left to be seen in this format.

An individual score of 200 then, perhaps? Well, you never say never in this sport, and particularly in T20 cricket. Having said that, there have been a few instances where a few powerful ball-strikers have threatened to pull it off.

Let's take a look at three such instances:

#1 Chris Gayle - 175* in IPL 2013

Kunal @oranjeandgrapes When Chris Gayle hit 175 for RCB When Chris Gayle hit 175 for RCB https://t.co/gL038x2Jwl

That innings. The highest-ever individual T20 score and a record which stands till date.

Of course, the magnitude of that knock when the Royal Challengers Bangalore faced the Pune Warriors India in their IPL 2013 clash might suggest Chris Gayle was close to scoring a double-hundred, but that wasn't all.

Gayle racked up the fastest-ever T20 hundred inside the ninth over of the innings, presenting him more than double the time left to get to 200. It wasn't to be, though, as he ended with a small matter of an unbeaten 175 off 66 deliveries.

Had the West Indian just faced a few more deliveries in the second half of the innings, he might have just pulled off the unthinkable - a maiden individual score of 200 or more.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 118 against Sri Lanka, 2017

Doordarshan Sports @ddsportschannel ,



He smashed runs in just balls with boundaries and sixes against Sri Lanka at Indore! #OnThisDay in @ImRo45 scored the joint-fastest T20IHe smashedruns in justballs withboundaries andsixes against Sri Lanka at Indore! #OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣, @ImRo45 scored the joint-fastest T20I 💯He smashed 1️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ runs in just 4️⃣3️⃣ balls with 1️⃣2️⃣ boundaries and 1️⃣0️⃣ sixes against Sri Lanka at Indore! https://t.co/KTsNEC0TIK

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is an absolute batter's paradise in white-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma showed just why during the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka in 2017 as the stand-in Indian captain struck the joint-fastest international hundred in the format off just 35 deliveries.

Rohit got to the landmark in the 11th over, and for a man with three ODI double hundreds, his ability to accelerate at a rapid rate made an individual knock of 200 a realistic possibility. Alas, it wasn't to be as he fell for a 43-ball 118 in the 12th over.

You can only imagine what could have been had Rohit carried on and batted the entire quota of 20 overs that evening.

#Usman Khan - 120 in PSL 2023

PakistanSuperLeague @thePSLt20



His Skipper is happy, his team is happy, HE IS HAPPY!



#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #QGvMS 𝙁𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 100 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙃𝘽𝙇𝙋𝙎𝙇 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙐𝙎𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙆𝙃𝘼𝙉 🕺🏻🤩His Skipper is happy, his team is happy, HE IS HAPPY! 𝙁𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 100 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙃𝘽𝙇𝙋𝙎𝙇 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙐𝙎𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙆𝙃𝘼𝙉 🕺🏻🤩His Skipper is happy, his team is happy, HE IS HAPPY! #HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #QGvMS https://t.co/QnY94Gv62w

Not only was the possibility of an individual 200 real, but so was a team score of 300 or more when the Multan Sultans and the Quetta Gladiators went up against each other in PSL 2023 in Rawalpindi.

On the back of two scores of 240+ being chased down without a fuss, it wasn't a surprise to see the venue produce a truckload of runs again. Usman Khan, who was drafted into the Sultans XI for just his second game of the season, ripped the Gladiators attack to shreds en route to the fastest PSL ton off 36 deliveries.

By the time Usman was stumped for a 43-ball 120, only half the batting innings was completed. It's easy to fathom him breaching the 200-mark, had he done batted through the second half.

The Sultans racked up 262 on the board and prevailed by a mere nine runs.

Do you think the possibility of a batter scoring 200 in a T20 game is high in today's era? Have your say in the comments section below!

