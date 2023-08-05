The veteran pacer, Chris Jordan set the Rose Bowl on fire on Friday evening with a blistering knock. Jordan, featuring for Southern Brave blasted an unbeaten 70 from 32 balls against Welsh Brave in a group match of the Hundred Men's Competition 2023.

A performance of 70 runs from just 32 balls, including 7 sixes



Chris Jordan, take a bow
A performance of 70 runs from just 32 balls, including 7 sixes

Jordan's knock comprised seven maximums and three boundaries and contributed to almost 48% of the team's total. He came into bat when his team was in a spot of bother losing six wickets with just 56 runs on the board. The situation did not get any better when the next two wickets fell and the team was reeling at 76 for the loss of eight wickets.

Jordan thereafter combined with Craig Overton and added 71 runs for the ninth wicket with the latter contributing just six runs.

Primarily a pace bowler who excels in the death overs, Jordan is a handy batter lower down the order. Here is a look at three times Jordan proved his worth with the bat:

#1 166 off 257 against Northamptonshire, 2019

Chris Jordan @CJordan 🏾🏏 Good to be back playing with @ sussex ccc and get a career best score in the process.. always important to keep taking the positives and move forward🏾🏏 instagram.com/p/Bx0QdHqD_aN/…

Chris Jordan's highest first-class score is 166. Playing for Sussex against Northamptonshire, Jordan played an incredible knock. He came in to bat when his team was reeling having lost six wickets for just 68 runs.

Jordan added 309 runs with Ben Brown before the latter was dismissed. The 34-year-old was patient during his knock of 166 off 257 balls during the said innings. He smashed 24 boundaries and guided his team to a mammoth total of 422. The innings reflected Jordan's maturity with the bat and evidenced that he has the temperament to play a long innings out in the middle.

#2 38* off 13 against Sri Lanka, 2014

Chris Jordan was at his attacking best against Sri Lanka in an ODI in 2014

Jordan's highest score in the international circuit is 38* against the visiting Sri Lankan team in 2014. In a rain-affected ODI at the Kennington Oval in London on 22nd May, 2014, Jordan was at his very best with both bat and ball.

Coming in to bat at number eight, Jordan smashed 38 runs from just 13 balls that included five boundaries and two maximums. He had an astonishing strike rate of 292.31 during the innings and guided England to a respectable score of 247 runs.

He thereafter picked up three wickets with the ball and England won the game by 82 runs (D/L method).

#3 73 off 35 against Somerset in 2022

Chris Jordan during his knock of 73 from 35 balls

Despite Jordan's heroics with the bat, Surrey could not get past Somerset's total of 218 in 20 overs in a group encounter of the T20 Blast 2022.

Jordan promoted himself to bat at number five when his team lost three early wickets for just 11 runs. He thereafter smashed the ball to all parts of the ground and had seven boundaries and four maximums during his knock of 73 off 35.

However, he kept losing wickets around him and his team fell short of the target by 47 runs.