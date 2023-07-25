3 times cricketers expressed their frustration by smashing the stumps

Cricketers always aim to bring their best to the table in any game they play. It does not matter if they are playing for the franchise or the country, the goal of the cricketers is to contribute in such a way that their team win.

While the players are focused on bringing their 'A' game to the field, sometimes, the umpire's decisions get the better of their emotions. Be it men's or women's cricketers, it is natural for an individual to lose their cool when the umpire is wrong.

In some instances, the cricketers also ended up venting out their frustration on the stumps. Here's a list of three such instances.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur loses her cool and breaks the stumps in an ODI match

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series (Image: Getty)

In the third ODI of the series between India Women and Bangladesh Women earlier this month, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was adjudged LBW while she attempted a big sweep.

Kaur was angry because she knew the ball had touched her bat before hitting her on the pads. It is pertinent to note that the ball ultimately landed in the hands of the slip fielder, so Kaur was caught out.

However, since the umpire ruled her out LBW, the Indian skipper punched her bat and stared at the umpire. She even broke the stumps.

You can watch the video here:

Harmanpreet Kaur was disappointed with the umpiring standards in the entire series. Speaking after the match, she said:

"I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time when we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly... some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires."

#2 Shakib Al Hasan kicks the stumps after umpire says not out for an LBW

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best cricketers in Bangladesh

During a Dhaka Premier League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited, experienced Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan kicked the stumps at the non-striker's end.

The celebrated all-rounder lost his cool after the umpire turned down an LBW appeal from him against Abahani's Mushfiqur Rahim.

After the match, Shakib Al Hasan issued an apology to his fans and followers on his official social media page.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan uproots the stumps and throws them

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the most successful cricketers in Bangladesh. However, he lost his cool and was absolutely furious with the umpiring standards in Dhaka Premier League 2021.

During the same match between Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club, the umpires halted the play and asked the players to go off the field when only one ball remained in the sixth over.

Shakib was unhappy with the umpire's decision. He uprooted the stumps at the non-striker's end and threw them on the ground.