3 times cricketers fought on the field and reconciled Ft. Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq's camaraderie was one of the biggest talking points in India's emphatic win over Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup game in Delhi. Many in the cricketing fraternity expected a heated encounter between the duo given their history.

During the IPL 2023 game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), both Kohli and Naveen had a go at each other. Even when the two teams shook hands after the game, there was another argument and the two had to be separated by teammates.

However, nothing of that sort happened in Delhi as Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were in fact smiling and also shared a gleeful hug. That showed that perhaps they had sorted out their differences of the past.

On that note, let's take a look at three instances when cricketers who had a fight on the field moved on and sorted their differences later:

#3 Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth

Just after the 2008 IPL game between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Harbhajan Singh allegedly slapped Sreesanth on being instigated by the latter. While the slap wasn't recorded on camera, visuals of Sreesanth crying went viral.

However, things didn't remain too bleak between the duo as they went on to play together and win the 2011 World Cup for India. Both have been pretty vocal about the incident in public and have apologized to each other and sorted their differences quite a long time ago.

#2 Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds

Harbhajan Singh had another feud during his playing days, this time with late Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds. During the Sydney Test of 2007/08 India's tour of Australia, Harbhajan and Symonds had a heated exchange and the Australian team appealed that the Indian cricketer had used a racial slur towards Symonds.

After a number of hearings, Harbhajan, who was initially banned for three matches, was cleared of all charges. It seemed that the duo had broken all ties. Thankfully, that didn't seem to be the case as they became friends off the field and also played for MI together in the IPL.

#1 Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

Two of the greatest batters of the modern era, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith both play with their heart on their sleeves. Naturally, it led to quite a few face-offs between them on the field earlier in their careers.

However, the one argument that stands out was during the Bengaluru Test between India and Australia in 2017. Smith was adjudged plumb LBW off Umesh Yadav's bowling, but apparently gestured at the dressing room to ask whether he should take the review. Smith was not allowed by the on-field umpire to take the review as Virat Kohli brought the gesture to his notice.

A fired-up Virat Kohli in the press conference claimed that he would never say that he has a lot of friends among the Aussies. However, once again, time was the best healer as during the 2019 World Cup, Kohli urged the crowd not to mock Steve Smith with the Sandpapergate episode. The duo shook hands and ever since have been on great terms with each other.